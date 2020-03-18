In Inevitable News: Marvel Finally Delays Black Widow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The previous week’s information cycle has been dizzying, as the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic modifications each day life world wide. The continued scenario has additionally despatched shock waves by way of the leisure world, as units are shut down and films are delayed. As massive teams started dwindling world wide, motion pictures like No Time to Die and F9: The Quick Saga have been postponed seven months and a full 12 months respectively. And because the scenario continues unfolding, Marvel Studios has adopted swimsuit and pulled the discharge of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow.