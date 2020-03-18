In Inevitable News: Marvel Finally Delays Black Widow

Depart a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.
The previous week’s information cycle has been dizzying, as the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic modifications each day life world wide. The continued scenario has additionally despatched shock waves by way of the leisure world, as units are shut down and films are delayed. As massive teams started dwindling world wide, motion pictures like No Time to Die and F9: The Quick Saga have been postponed seven months and a full 12 months respectively. And because the scenario continues unfolding, Marvel Studios has adopted swimsuit and pulled the discharge of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow.
This information involves us from Selection, and is bound to be a bummer for the rabid Marvel fanbase. Black Widow was set to kick off Section 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whereas additionally offering closure with Scarlett Johansson’s title character. Initially set to reach on Might 1st, Marvel and Disney have formally pulled the extremely anticipated blockbuster. What’s extra, there is not any telling when it’d truly hit theaters.
The advertising and marketing marketing campaign for Black Widow has been going full title for just a few months now. The film’s trailers have been methodically launched, and adverts about Natasha Romanoff’s lengthy awaited solo flick are everywhere in the web and TV. And between the title character’s destiny in Avengers: Endgame and the killer solid Cate Shortland assembled, Black Widow actually had momentum behind it earlier than being pulled.
Whereas Scarlett Johansson was initially uncertain about desirous to do Black Widow, the film’s story finally impressed her to swimsuit up yet another time because the OG Avenger. Reasonably than being an origin story or conventional prequel, the delayed film can be set in between the occasions of Captain America: Civil Conflict and Avengers: Infinity Conflict. Natasha ought to as soon as once more be a fugitive, and can be reunited along with her unique household, performed by the likes of David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz.
The trailers additionally reveled that Black Widow ought to include flashbacks, and increase the title character’s darkish and sordid historical past. Natasha’s darkish previous has been alluded to a variety of occasions all through the MCU, however particulars have been restricted. And now that the film has been delayed, followers must wait even longer to get these solutions they have been hoping for.
Marvel followers can re-watch Black Widow’s story to this point on Disney+. You need to use this hyperlink for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
With so many motion pictures being pushed again by numerous studios, 2021 is shaping as much as be a wild one on the theaters. There have been a variety of big blockbusters set to reach subsequent 12 months earlier than COVID-19 threw a wrench into plans for the whole business. So will extra be added for competitors, or will we find yourself ready years for sure releases?
So far as Marvel goes, I am wanting to see how the shared universe finally lands on a plan of motion. Black Widow was supposed to begin Section 4, however might it find yourself being the second or third film as a substitute? Or will the studio merely shift all of its motion pictures over one date to permit the unique plan of launch? The chances are countless, and solely time will inform how the movie business recovers and strikes on following the final week.
With Black Widow postponed to an unknown date, the following Marvel film at present set to hit theaters is The Eternals on November sixth. In the meantime, try our 2020 launch checklist to look forward towards the long run.
Add Comment