In Italy they assure that Ángel Di María will continue his career at Juventus

El Fideo will sign with the Italian entity in the next few hours

Angel Di Maria I would finally be a player Juventus and I would play like this in another important league of Europa as the Italian, after having shone in the Spanish and English, in addition to the Portuguese and recently the French. This was announced by the prestigious newspaper The Gazzetta dello Sport and the arrangement between the Rosario star and the Old lady would be imminent.

Just as this medium had announced the previous week that the Turin club had gotten tired of waiting for him, in his last publication he maintained that the entire negotiation was back on track, supported by the fact that Barcelona did not make the decision to hire him as it had initially hinted.

The Video will cease to be a player Paris Saint Germain definitively next Thursday and then he will seal the incorporation to the power of northern Italy and it would become official after signing his contract.

In this context, the experienced archer and legend of the Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon, He approved the arrival of his former teammate at the club by ensuring that his contribution to Serie A would be similar to that of the world legend who changed the history of football. “Di María in the Italian league would be like Maradona. Today Serie A is impoverished at a technical level and Ángel has quality to spare”, affirmed the legendary athlete in an interview he gave to The Gazzetta dello Sport.

Buffonformer partner of Video in Paris, he explained his comparison with the following concepts about the footballer of the Argentine national team: “He outplays the opposition with impressive ease, he is decisive in front of goal, he is good at providing assists, he runs all over the field and he can fulfill multiple roles. Bottom line: he’s a soccer player”.

The goalkeeper is a Juve legend and at the age of 44 he is still in competition with the Juve shirt. Parma and was put as an example to dismiss the age of Rosario. “Di Maria is already 34 years old? I’m 44 and I’m still playing, age does not matter. The motivations, the passion you put into your work, your determination are much more important. yesi Di María decides to make the decision to go to Juveit means you are ready to do it“, he claimed.

The Argentine will keep the pass in his possession next June 30 when his relationship with the institution of the French capital formally ends and according to the latest news his future will be in Turin. In this way the former Benfica, Real Madrid y Manchester United will arrive at Old lady to take the place of his compatriot Paulo Dybalawhose future is decided between the greatest exponents of the same city: Milan e Inter.

The front page of the Italian newspaper reporting the arrival of Di María at Juventus

