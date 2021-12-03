In ‘Jago Bangla’, TMC said- Congress’s energy is ‘over’, Mamta Banerjee is dedicated to preventing BJP

Kolkata: Congress (Congress) Amidst the continued confrontation with TMC Has as soon as once more acknowledged that the ability of Congress is over and now Mamta Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) Able to steer the opposition. The opposition additionally desires the similar. West Bengal (West Bengal) In Would possibly, the ruling birthday celebration hit out on the nation’s oldest birthday celebration Congress, announcing the Congress has long past right into a “deep freezer” as opposition forces at the moment are taking a look to Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee to fill the void. Refusing to provide significance to Trinamool’s statements, the Congress management acknowledged it used to be “too early” to wager who would emerge because the trade face.Additionally Learn – Well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joined the Congress, has been within the information so much because of controversies

TMC, which is bringing disgruntled Congress leaders to its fold, acknowledged in its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ that it’s dedicated to struggle the Bharatiya Janata Celebration. Regarding Prashant Kishor’s newest tweet in opposition to Congress, the thing acknowledged that now not best election strategists, however Congress leaders also are criticizing the birthday celebration management. Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi’s large assault at the Heart, said- PM must take into consideration the households of 700 farmers who misplaced their lives within the motion, give reimbursement

The thing titled ‘Congress within the Deep Freezer’ acknowledged, “TMC has been announcing for a very long time that Congress is an exhausted pressure. He does now not have the spirit to struggle the BJP. The birthday celebration is so embroiled in infighting that it has no time or power to arrange the opposition. The UPA (UPA) has ceased to exist.” It acknowledged, “The rustic wishes an alternate entrance this present day and the opposition events have for the reason that accountability to Mamata Banerjee. They’re taking a look at him to fill the void. He’s lately the preferred face of the opposition within the nation.” Taking a jibe at senior Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Kishor had acknowledged on Twitter that Congress management isn’t a “herbal proper” of a person, particularly because the birthday celebration has “misplaced greater than 90 in line with cent of elections within the remaining 10 years”. ” Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: How a lot loss shall be led to to SP in elections because of Priyanka Gandhi’s arrival, Akhilesh Yadav informed

Mamata Banerjee had acknowledged throughout her fresh consult with to Mumbai that “the UPA not exists”. Senior Congress chief and MP Pradip Bhattacharya acknowledged that the allies of the opposition entrance must come to a decision unanimously who shall be their chief. “It sort of feels that the Trinamool is extra focused on preventing the Congress than the BJP. The Congress don’t need to impose its management since the birthday celebration which has essentially the most seats naturally leads. Trinamool is a regional birthday celebration and has joined fingers with the BJP to deliver down the Congress.”

Bhattacharya acknowledged it’s been noticed in historical past that once there’s a political alliance, the allies unanimously come to a decision who will lead the alliance. In this observation of the Congress chief, Trinamool Basic Secretary Kunal Ghosh acknowledged that his birthday celebration by no means talked of an alliance with the Congress. Bharatiya Janata Celebration’s West Bengal President Sukant Majumdar took a dig on the claims of Congress and Trinamool.