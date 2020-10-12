In Jhansi, PCS examination was going on during the rape of a minor inside the Polytechnic College Campus

A 17-year-old girl was raped inside the campus despite the presence of police by a student of a polytechnic college in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened when Jah College was undergoing civil service examination. Those who had taken offense with the girl looted her, made objectionable videos and beaten up the boy she had gone to meet. The victim alleged that on Sunday, about a dozen students of Polytechnic College forcibly took her inside the campus where one of them raped her. The incident took place inside the campus, where provincial public services (PCS Exam) exams were being conducted amidst heavy police security. Also Read – By Polls, questions raised over decision to give ticket to ‘rape accused’, scuffle with Congress worker, see VIDEO

Jhansi SSP Dinesh Kumar said that two of the main accused have been arrested. The victim went to meet a friend when more than a dozen students approached her. The SSP said that they forcibly took them inside the hostel where they beat up the victim and her friend. Also, the accused boys also took away 2,000 rupees from the girl. One of the students raped her, while the other made the video.

The SSP said, "When some policemen passing by the campus heard the victim's cry, they took her to Sipri Bazar police station. The girl, who was badly hurt by this incident, informed the police about the entire case and identified one of the accused Bharat.

Naveen Kumar, principal of the polytechnic, said, “The accused are second-year students of the polytechnic, who are yet to be identified.” He said, “It should be ascertained whether they are students living in hostels or not. There is only one security guard for the entire campus who is not aware of where he was at the time of the incident as he was busy with the PCS examination going on in the college on Sunday. ‘

The SSP said that the police against the main accused Rohit Saini and Bharat and other unknown persons under sections 120B, 376-D, 395, 386, 323 of IPC, Section 66D of IT Act and Section 3/4 of Poxo Act FIR has been registered. The main accused Rohit Saini and Bharata have been arrested. The SSP said, “Three police teams have been formed to nab the other accused. The girl has been sent for medical examination. The college administration has been asked to identify and give details of the accused.

