In Just 7 days, Moving Has Become Disney’s Most Watched Korean Drama Ever:

Within a week of its debut, the Korean spy show Moving became the most-watched K-drama ever on Disney+ and Hulu in the US and around the world.

The show started streaming on Disney’s streaming services upon August 9. Since then, it has been the most-watched series in any language in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, as well as Taiwan.

This indicates that Moving is doing better in Asia than some of Disney’s most popular shows, like The Mandalorian. Carol Choi, Disney’s executive vice president for creative content development within APAC, said that the reaction to the first eleven episodes of Moving around the world has been better than expected.

Based on a popular webtoon by well-known Korean artist Kang Full, “Moving” stars Ryu Seungryong, Han Hyojoo, as well as Zo In Sung, all of whom are well-known in Korean film and TV.

The show is about a group of South Korean agents who have to keep their super-powered children safe from harm and from being used by bad government agencies.

As the children start to show similar abilities as well as a dangerous killer goes after people with superpowers, the parents have to leave their quiet lives behind and accept their past to be “monsters.”

The initial eleven episodes of “Moving” are already on Disney+ and Hulu, and every Wednesday, two more episodes are added.

On September 20, fans will be able to look forward to a 3 part installment ending. With the start of Disney+ within South Korea within November 2021, Disney made its first move into the Korean drama market.

Since then, the online platform has been slowly adding more local material to meet the rising demand for K-dramas around the world.

Some of Disney’s best Korean movies are “Big Bet,” which won the Blue Dragon Series Award and stars Choi Minsik as a gambling owner who breaks the law, “The Zone: Survival Mission,” “Soundtrack #1,” “Snowdrop,” as well as many more.

“The response to the first 11 episodes of ‘Moving’ around the world has been better than we expected,” stated Carol Choi, executive vice president of original content strategy for The Walt Disney Company APAC.

“From the U.S. to all of APAC, it is quickly becoming a breakout hit thanks to its compelling storyline, world-class cast, as well as amazing post-production effects, which all work together to tell a great story.”

The first 11 episodes of Moving are currently available upon Disney+ and Hulu, and every Wednesday, two new episodes are added. On September 20, the end of the season will be shown in three parts.

In conclusion, Disney’s K-drama series “Moving” has become a hit, breaking records as well as becoming the most-watched K-drama upon Disney+ as well as Hulu in just seven days after its debut.

“Moving” has won over the hearts of people all over the world with its interesting plot, skilled cast, and excellent production standards.

This success shows that K-dramas are popular all over the world and that the foreign market wants more Korean material.

As streaming services keep putting money into Korean plays, we are going to see more new shows that draw people from all over the world. Moving is one of a growing number of Korean shows and movies that are now available on Disney+.

Other Korean shows and movies include Big Bet, which won the Blue Dragon Series Award and stars Choi Minsik as a businessman who breaks the law over and over to help his growing casino business, The Zone: Survival Mission, and the music-themed romance Soundtrack 1.