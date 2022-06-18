In just one month, the vampire phenomenon of V Rising surpasses a new sales milestone

The Stunlock Studios game for PC has crossed the barrier of 2 million copies sold.

It seems like it’s been around for a while longer, but V Rising launched on PC on May 17. Today, just a month later, Stunlock Studios has taken advantage of the appointment to announce that the work has reached a new sales milestone, after having exceeded one million in the first days and, later, doing the same with one and a half million despite being in early access.

As we can check ourselves in a publication shared in the account of Twitter game Official, V Rising has surpassed two million copies sold. “This is the year of the vampire!” Write those responsible, along with an image in which they thank the players for their support.

If you want to know what V Rising is about, tell you that it is a game related to the vampire myth that has mechanics of survival and action RPG elements and crafting. Its starting point is that we wake up as one of these beings of the night weakened after centuries of torpor, having to fight for our existence in a world full of dangers.

Our colleague Toni Piedrabuena has already told us why V Rising is the game of the moment, although only on PC, the only platform on which it is available. The studio has been asked on more than one occasion about a possible console versionsomething that they would like but at the moment they do not have planned.

