In Kashmir, India will celebrate ‘Black Day’ on October 22, in 1947, Pakistan did violence in the valley

Black Day in Jammu and Kashmir: On 22 October, India will observe the day of the 1947 invasion of Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Black Day’ in protest against Pakistan’s role in spreading violence and terror in the Valley. On October 22, 1947, Pakistani invaders entered Jammu and Kashmir illegally and committed looting and atrocities. A senior government official said, “Lashkar (militia) of Pakistani army-backed tribals armed with axes, swords and guns and weapons attacked Kashmir, where they killed men, children and enslaved women. took.” He said that these militias also destroyed the culture of the valley. Also Read – sheltering terrorists, now Pakistan will have to get heavy, gray list can also be black listed

The government will set up a museum to show the history of raids and atrocities carried out by attackers supported by the Pakistan Army. “An exhibition and a two-day seminar are planned in Srinagar on October 22,” the official said. How did Pakistan plan an invasion? The Pakistan Army gave the responsibility of making each Pathan tribe a Lashkar with 1,000 tribes. He then asked Lashkar to concentrate in Bannu, Vanna, Peshawar, Kohat, Thal and Nowshera. The brigade commanders of Pakistan provided ammunition, weapons and necessary clothes at these places. Also Read – 10 tunnels 100 km long will be built in Kashmir and Ladakh, army work will be easy

At that time, the entire force was commanded by Major General Akbar Khan, whose code name was ‘Tariq’. Each Lashkar was provided with one Major, one Captain and ten Junior Commissioned Officers. At least four guides were sent per company before leaving Muzaffarabad. Six Lashkar reached Srinagar from Muzaffarabad via Domel, Uri and Baramulla with the special task of capturing the aerodrome and later proceeding towards Banihal Rode. Also Read – NEET topper Basit Khan of Jammu and Kashmir reached Raj Bhavan, Manoj Sinha said – this success will bring change in youth of Kashmir

Two Lashkar were told to go directly from Hajipir to Gulmarg. In order to capture Sopore, Handwara and Bandipur, a force of two Lashkars was asked to move through Titwal through the route of Nastachun. Ten Lashkars were asked to operate in Poonch, Bhimbar and Rawalakot areas with the intention of capturing Poonch, Rajouri and then advancing to Jammu.

In addition, the 7th Infantry Division of the Pakistani Army concentrated in the area of ​​Muri-Abbottabad on October 21, 1947 and prepared to move immediately towards the Jammu and Kashmir region to help the tribal Lashkars and strengthen their hold on the valley. Ordered to stay. An infantry brigade was also kept in readiness at Sialkot to go to Jammu.

Pakistani troops were sent in small numbers and regular troops were merged with the invaders. On 26 October, the invaders entered Baramulla and committed heart-wrenching atrocities. A former Indian Army officer recalls, “Young women were kidnapped without seeing color, caste or creed. Each attacker tried to grab as much money or girls as possible. “

For their protection, the residents left behind all their possessions and took refuge in the hills. There was silence on the streets, only the sound of Lashkar’s footsteps was coming, they were moving forward, making their way among the corpses scattered around. Baramulla was completely destroyed and looted by barbaric Pakistani invaders.

The princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by tribal attackers supported by the soldiers of the newly formed Pakistani Army. Witnessing the atrocities, Maharaja Hari Singh appealed to the Government of India for help and formally handed over Kashmir to India. On 27 October 1947, the first infantry contingent of the Indian Army arrived. 1 Sikh contingent landed at Srinagar airfield and fought to free Kashmir from intruders.