In La Plata, a jockey was in serious condition after falling from his horse

The incident occurred during a race at the Hippodrome of the City of La Plata. The 27-year-old is in intensive care.

A young 27-year-old jockey is hospitalized in serious condition after falling from his horse during a competition that took place in the Hippodrome of the City of La Plata. You bring the fall, another animal stepped on his head causing a brain hemorrhage. His prognosis is guarded.

The unfortunate event occurred during the twelfth and last race held last weekend in the equestrian circuit of the capital of the province of Buenos Aires, when three competitors rolled on the track at the height of 400 meters.

Despite the fact that it happened days ago, the case transpired this Tuesday. According to police sources, Telam Agencyone of the athletes, identified as Federico Arias, “He fell to the ground and the horse ran over him.” As he fell, the jockey was hit by a kick to the head.

The channel itself Youtube from the Hippodrome of La Plata shared the video of the competition in which it is seen how Arias falls from his horse and is hit by another animal that came from behind. The accident involved two other riders who also fell to the ground but fortunately they were unharmed.

Although “he was immediately treated by medical personnel”, due to the seriousness of the injury he had to be transferred to a medical center in La Plata where he remains. hospitalized in intensive care.

“The young man suffered serious polytrauma to the skull, with brain hemorrhage” explained Fabian Pintosmedical director of Spanish Hospital of La Plata.

The health professional stated that “The patient is sedated and mechanically ventilated, with good hemodynamic parameters, but his prognosis is reserved” .

In statements to diary todayPintos added that “the youth of the injured person is something that he has in his favor in his recovery.”

The Prosecutor’s Office for negligent crimes of the Judicial Department of the Buenos Aires capital investigates the fact that was classified as “culpable injuries”.

The La Plata Racecourse is located at the intersection of 44th Avenue and 115th Street. It has four sand tracks and its main track was initially 2,000 meters long by 27 meters wide. It was founded by Governor Dardo Rocha in 1882 and already in the 21st century it celebrated its reopening as a great event. It was held on November 22, 2016. At that time, the authorities that manage the racecourse reported that its remodeling involved a cost of more than 50 million pesos, renovating the main track that from there was extended to the 3,000 metres, in addition to the toilets, the official Grandstand, the Paddock, the tearooms and the entire electrical and lighting system.

KEEP READING:

Chano’s mother said that she does not hold a grudge against the police officer who shot her: “He is a victim of the mental health law”

In a new shooting in Rosario, another woman was murdered in front of her 5-year-old son

Fatal shooting in Rosario: 10 raids without arrests for the murder of the woman who was waiting for the group