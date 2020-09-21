In Ladakh, the Indian army again did the work, captured 6 new peaks, China’s condition battered

new Delhi: Amid increasing tension on the Indo-China border, the soldiers of the Indian Army have once again shown their might. This time, Indian Army soldiers have captured 6 new peaks, giving a shock to the Chinese army. These peaks are located in the eastern region of Ladakh. With this, the dominance of the Indian Army has now increased in this area. At the same time, the Indian Army has been able to keep an eye on the actions of the Chinese Army. Also Read – For the first time Rafael flew over the border, the Indian Army kept a close watch on every move of China

According to the news, ever since the Indian Army personnel occupied these peaks, Chinese soldiers have been found circling the area around LAC to monitor the movements of Indian soldiers. In such a situation, Rafael, Mirage and Sukhoi fighter planes have been deployed as a precaution.

Please tell that the Indian Air Force is also in 24-hour alert mode, because this time the Indian Army does not want to give any chance to the enemy. Explain that on the night of 29-30 August, Chinese troops tried to capture the Kalatop hills in the southern part of Pangong Lake, but the intention of the Chinese soldiers was thwarted by the army soldiers and the Indian soldiers attacked Took possession Since then, the Indian Army has been completely dominating the Chinese Army.