In lieu of Sachin Pilot camp MLAs, said- Ashok Gehlot is my political mentor

new Delhi: The political crisis of the Congress in Rajasthan is now nearing its end. The MLAs of the Sachin camp are returning to Jaipur from Delhi. MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma met CM Ashok Gahlot. After the meeting, Bhanwar Lal Sharma has described Ashok Gehlot as his political guru. He said that now the resentment has gone away. There was a quarrel in the family which has ended. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath’s Congress MLA Aditi Singh, said- CM my political guru

The crisis of Rajasthan is now going away. The MLA of the Sachin Pilot camp is now returning to Jaipur. MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma met CM Ashok Gehlot as soon as he reached Jaipur. After this Bhanwarlal Sharma said that ‘I have met CM Gehlot. The Congress party is a family. Ashok Gehlot is its head. Sometimes there is a quarrel in the family. That’s why I said my point. There was resentment that has now gone away ‘ Also Read – Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi, also met Priyanka, rebel camp said- the matter will be resolved soon, complaints will be away

Bhanwarlal Sharma said that there was no camp in Gurgaon. Neither was anyone held hostage. Bhanwar Lal can never be held hostage. I went on my own and returned on my own. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot can meet Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders hinted

Let us know that Sachin Pilot has met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi today. After this, Sachin Pilot’s displeasure seems to have gone away. The shadow crisis on the Ashok Gehlot government is now going to end.