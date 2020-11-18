In Madhya Pradesh, there is now a war on the Cow Cabinet, Kamal Nath asked Shivraj – what happened to your promise ..

Madhya Pradesh News: The Shivraj Singh government of Madhya Pradesh (MP) has announced the formation of a cow cabinet for the protection and promotion of cow slaughter in the state after the Love Jihad Act. The Chief Minister said that the first meeting of the Gau Cabinet will be held on November 22 in the Go Sanctuary in Agar-Malwa district. With this announcement of his, politics has started on this. Former Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath has raised questions on this. He has also reminded Shivraj Sarkar of the old promise. Also Read – MP News: After UP-Haryana, now law will be made on love jihad in Madhya Pradesh too, provision for punishment of up to 5 years

Conflict over Kow cabinet announcement

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has tweeted saying that Shivraj Singh, who had announced the formation of cow ministry in the state before the 2018 assembly elections, is now talking about building a cow cabinet for cow protection and promotion. In his announcement made before his election, he had promised to build a cow ministry as well as to lay a net of cow sanctuaries and cowsheds all over the state. In his election announcement he also talked about making small gaushalas in every house.

Kamal Nath wrote that forgetting his earlier announcement, Shivraj is again making a new announcement. Everyone knows that in his 15 years of government and in the current 8 months, the Shivraj government did nothing for the protection and promotion of Mother Goddess. On the contrary, the Congress government had made a provision of twenty rupees per cow in the amount of fodder for Gaumata.

BJP replied

The statement of Home Minister Narottam Mishra has come to the fore about the formation of the Cow Cabinet in Madhya Pradesh. He said that Gita, Ganga, Gau Mata are our benefactors. That is why the cow cabinet has been made. On raising questions through Kamal Nath’s tweet on Kau cabinet, Narottam Mishra said where is Kamal Nath since the by-election results, now he will only meet on Twitter.