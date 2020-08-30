In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi again repeated the slogan of ‘Vocal for Local’, also taught Corona Se Jung – special things …

PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) spoke to the countrymen in the 68th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. PM Modi said that generally this time is of celebration. Fairs are held at various places, religious prayers are performed. In this crisis of Corona, there is excitement and enthusiasm among the people, there is also a discipline that touches the mind. He said that people of Tharu tribal society have been following 60-hour lockdown, ’60-hour Barna’ in their words, in West Champaran, Bihar for centuries. The people of Tharu society have made Barna a part of their tradition to protect the nature and it has been for centuries. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – The country is fighting on many fronts during the Corona period

PM Modi said, 'My dear countrymen, in this period of Corona, the country is fighting together on many fronts, but at the same time, many times the question comes to mind that for so long stay in homes Reason, how will the time of my little friends pass. And that's why I brainstormed and pondered on what we can do for children, together with other ministries of the Government of India, Children University of Gandhinagar which is a different experiment in the world.'

He said that our farmers have proved their strength even in this difficult situation in Corona. In our country, this time the sowing of kharif crop has been 7 percent more than last year. I, for this, congratulate the farmers of the country, salute their hard work. At the beginning of Barna, our tribal brothers and sisters perform pooja in a grand manner and at the end of it, there are also programs of tribal tradition songs, music, and dance. Prime Minister Modi said that Corona will lose only when you are safe, it is necessary to follow the 'two yards mask is necessary'.

