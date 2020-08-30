In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi again repeated the slogan of ‘Vocal for Local’, also taught Corona Se Jung – special things …

PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) spoke to the countrymen in the 68th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. PM Modi said that generally this time is of celebration. Fairs are held at various places, religious prayers are performed. In this crisis of Corona, there is excitement and enthusiasm among the people, there is also a discipline that touches the mind. He said that people of Tharu tribal society have been following 60-hour lockdown, ’60-hour Barna’ in their words, in West Champaran, Bihar for centuries. The people of Tharu society have made Barna a part of their tradition to protect the nature and it has been for centuries. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – The country is fighting on many fronts during the Corona period
PM Modi said, ‘My dear countrymen, in this period of Corona, the country is fighting together on many fronts, but at the same time, many times the question comes to mind that for so long stay in homes Reason, how will the time of my little friends pass. And that’s why I brainstormed and pondered on what we can do for children, together with other ministries of the Government of India, Children University of Gandhinagar which is a different experiment in the world. ‘ Also Read – Coronavirus India Updates: The biggest jump in Corona figures so far, number of infected crosses 3.5 million
He said that our farmers have proved their strength even in this difficult situation in Corona. In our country, this time the sowing of kharif crop has been 7 percent more than last year. I, for this, congratulate the farmers of the country, salute their hard work. At the beginning of Barna, our tribal brothers and sisters perform pooja in a grand manner and at the end of it, there are also programs of tribal tradition songs, music, and dance. Prime Minister Modi said that Corona will lose only when you are safe, it is necessary to follow the ‘two yards mask is necessary’. Also Read – Corona in Chhattisgarh: 1157 people infected with corona in one day in Chhattisgarh, so far more than 28 thousand infection victims
10 special things about PM Modi’s address…
Our farmers have proved their strength even in this difficult situation in Corona. This time sowing of kharif crop in our country has increased by 7 percent over the previous year.
‘Everyone believes in the ability of Indians to give innovation and solutions, and when there is a sense of dedication, compassion then this power becomes limitless. Today, when we are trying to make the country self-reliant, then, we have to move forward with full confidence, make the country self-sufficient in every field. ‘
‘I tell the young talent of the country, you, make games in India as well, and make games in India too. Also called – Let The Games Begin! So let’s start the game! ‘
‘September month will be celebrated throughout the country as Nutrition Month – Nutrition Month. ” “Nation and Nutrition have a very close relationship. We have a saying here – ‘As anam and mannam’ means, as the grain comes, so does our mental and intellectual development. ‘
‘Now is the time for everyone to have a Vocal for Local Toys. Come, we make some new types of good quality toys for our youth. The toy should be the one in whose presence childhood blossoms as well. We make toys that are also environmentally friendly.
‘Corona will lose only when you are safe, when you’ follow two yards, mask required ‘, will fully follow this resolve. May you all be healthy, be happy, see you again in the next ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with these wishes. ‘
‘Earlier this month, an app innovation challenge was put in front of the youth of the country. Our youth participated enthusiastically in this self-reliant India app innovation challenge. About 7 thousand entries came in that too, about two-thirds of the apps have been created by the youth of tier two and tier three cities. This is a very auspicious sign for a self-reliant India, for the future of the country.
‘There is another app, Step Set Go. This is the Fitness App. This app keeps track of how much you run, how many calories you burn, and also motivates you to stay fit. You too come forward, innovate some, implement something. Your efforts, today’s small start-ups, will turn into big companies tomorrow and India will be recognized in the world.
A few days later, on September 5, we will celebrate Teachers’ Day. When we all see the successes of our life in our life journey, then we definitely remember one of our teachers. In the rapidly changing times and the crisis of Corona, our teachers also face a challenge of change with time.
I am glad that our teachers not only accepted this challenge, but also turned it into an opportunity. Today, some innovations are happening everywhere in the country. Teachers and students are doing something new together. I am confident that the way a big change is going to happen in the country through the National Education Policy, our teachers will also play an important role in making its benefits available to the students. ‘
Add Comment