In MP: Viral Video, these senior IPS officers were seen beating their wife, finally suspended

Bhopal: After the video went viral, senior state IPS officer Purshottam Sharma, who was involved in controversies in the case of domestic violence with his wife, was suspended by the state government on Tuesday evening.

In one of the two videos that went viral on social media, he is seen hitting his wife with her house. In the second video recorded by his wife, Sharma is seen sitting in the house of a female anchor of a regional TV channel.

It is shown in the video that after the wife's arrival, Sharma leaves and Sharma's wife is seen inspecting the house of the anchor and making inquiries.

Madhya Pradesh: Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma (in file pic) suspended after State Home Department found the clarification given by him on the video of him beating his wife, unsatisfactory. pic.twitter.com/UkHKNNAWyY – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Dr. Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department, said, “IPS officer Purushottam Sharma (1986 batch) responds to the show cause notice given for violating the norms of domestic violence and All India Service Conduct Rules.” Has been found Therefore, he has been suspended from the post of Special Director General with immediate effect. “

Anu Bhalavi, Under Secretary of the Home Department of Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, issued an order to transfer Purshottam Sharma from the post of Director, Public Prosecution immediately to the Secretariat without post. After this, the state government issued notice to Sharma and directed him to submit a reply in the case by Tuesday evening.

Sharma’s son and Deputy Commissioner in Income Tax Department Partha (32) sent a video to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials on Monday and requested them to file a complaint against their father.