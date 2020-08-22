In Mumbai, CBI team reached Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence with Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj

Sushant SinghRajput Case: The team of Central Bureau of Investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation reached in Mumbai, in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has reached his residence. The team arrived here with Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani and Cook Neeraj. Sushant died here. To know the question of suicide or death, the CBI team will recite the crime scene at the scene. There are also forensic experts with the CBI team. Also Read – CBI interrogates CCTV, house manager Miranda of the house of Sushant

Maharashtra: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team at the residence of #SushantSinghRajput in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/yNNNUUSgLG Also Read – Supreme Court allows Jain temples to open in Mumbai, no relaxation found for Ganpati Festival – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020 Also Read – What happened on the day of Sushant’s suicide? CBI will soon find out, many teams formed

Sushant’s cook brought Neeraj and friend Siddharth Pithani to the guest house in Santacruz, where the team is staying. A team of forensic experts also came here to support the CBI. After this, the team of CBI reached Bandra Police Station, after staying here for some time, the team reached DRDO guest house. From here, the team reached the actor’s residence with Siddharth’s friend and cook.

Maharashtra: A team of Mumbai Police arrives at the residence of #SushantSinghRajput, where a CBI team is already present pic.twitter.com/Cr7YoS6qWi – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

AIIMS board of experts to investigate Sushant’s atopy report

AIIMS has constituted a five-member medical board of forensic experts on Friday to investigate the files of Sushant Singh Rajput’s atopy. The CBI had sought the opinion of AIIMS on this matter on Friday.

Scars and evidence of wound on body will be matched

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department of AIIMS is leading this team. He told, “We will look into the possibility of murder although all possible angles will be investigated in depth.” He told that by looking at the marks of the wound on Sushant’s body, he will be matched with circumstantial evidence. Gupta said, “The protected viscera will be investigated. The medicines that Rajput was being given to relieve depression will be analyzed in the AIIMS laboratory. ”