 ‘In My Room,’ Rolling Stone’s New IGTV Music Series, Launches Today With Brian Wilson

Because the live performance trade surreally strikes on-line within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Rolling Stone is the most recent to launch a sequence of live-from-home on-line music sequence with “In My Room” — and fittingly, the sequence will launch in the present day at three p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT with the creator of that ode to solitude, Seaside Boys cofounder and important songwriter Brian Wilson.

You may watch the sequence right here.

The sequence joins others with related titles like “At Residence Collectively” and “Shut in and Sing,” and artists like Willie Nelson, John Legend, Demise Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and others (head right here for an inventory of on-line concert events to observe).

“With the coronavirus disaster quickly unfolding, artists and venues across the globe are developing with progressive methods to maintain the lights on and the music taking part in — with out leaving the home, the announcement reads

“With this in thoughts, in the present day at three p.m. EST, Rolling Stone will launch a brand new IGTV sequence titled “In My Room.” The primary episode kicks off with Brian Wilson singing his traditional songs from his California dwelling. It will likely be an intimate, unforgettable expertise that you simply gained’t wish to miss.

“We’ll be releasing episodes each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at three p.m. ET — not solely with legacy artists, however with newer artists too; with artists throughout genres and throughout the globe.

“We’re all experiencing this pandemic in several methods — and we’re all on this collectively. Artists want our help, they usually also can assist get us via troubled instances. We’re trying ahead to giving followers a glimpse into the various methods music may help and heal.”

Selection and Rolling Stone are each owned by Penske Media Company.