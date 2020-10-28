In Patna, PM Modi praised CM Nitish, in the gestures, Tejaswi said ‘Jungle Raj’s Crown Prince’

PM modi in Patna: PM Narendra Modi strongly praised Nitish Kumar in his election rally in Patna and targeted fiercely at Tejashwi Yadav without naming him. Sadly, PM Modi compared all the schemes by comparing Lalu Raj to Nitish’s NDA rule. Also Read – How the election of the first phase of the assembly in Bihar took place during the Corona era, see in the pictures …

PM Modi said that Atal ji used to say that the definition of electricity in Bihar is that it comes less and goes more. The darkness of the lantern period is now trimmed. The aspiration of Bihar now is that of continuous electricity and LED bulbs. At first it was rare to find a doctor in the hospital. Now facilities like Medical College and AIIMS are available at different places. Earlier, there was a demand in every village that khadanja should be spread in some way, now the wide roads which remain in every season are seen.

Addressing the rally, PM Narendra Modi said that in the last one and a half decades, Bihar has strongly taken steps from misrule under Nitish ji to good governance. Due to the efforts of the NDA government, Bihar has come a long way from inconvenience to convenience, from darkness to light, from distrust to trust, from kidnapping industry to opportunities.

At the Muzaffarpur rally before Patna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this time the election of Bihar is being held in a very extraordinary situation. Today the whole world is worried because of Corona. Bihar needs to maintain a stable government in times of epidemic. Development needs a government with paramount good governance.

You can imagine, if there is an epidemic on the one hand, and at the same time if the people of Jungle Raj come to rule, then it will be like a double hit on the people of Bihar. What else can the people of Bihar expect from Jungraj’s crown prince, based on the old track record.