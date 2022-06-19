In photos: CDMX achieved the Guinness World Record for the Massive Boxing Class in the Zócalo

CDMX JUNE 18, 2022.- Mexico City broke the Guinness Record with the largest boxing class in the world. 14,299 attendees was the total figure; Some of the Mexican champions who participated were Mariana “La Barbie” Juárez and Óscar Valdez (Photo: Luz Anahí Coello / Infobae México)

Mexico City achieved the goal of break the Guinness World Record in the world boxing; with a total of 14 thousand 299 participants the capital of the country became the city that has held the largest boxing class. The Zócalo plate was the stage on which the event took place.

Carlos BremerMexican businessman; Clara Brugada Molinamayor of Iztapalapa; Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the World Boxing Council (WBC); Miguel Torruco Garza, federal deputy and Javier Hidalgo, sports director of CDMX were the attendees who opened the class. remotely online Claudia Sheinbaum Pardohead of government of the CDXM, was also a participant in the event.

In the case of world boxing figures, Andy Ruiz the destroyerMariana Barbie JuárezAna Maria the warrior Torres, David The king Picasso, Jacky Nava, They mature Terrible MoralesHumberto The little one GonzálezJosé Cucumber Caves, Charles White hair Zarate, Guadalupe Pintos, Cesar Bazan Perez, Isaac the cakes Busts, Raphael Bazooka Limon, Jose Luis Bueno, Francisco Bandit Vargas and more were actively participating in the class that lasted 30 minutes.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, the participants began arriving at the Zócalo for class

The participants wore green, white and red shirts that formed the Mexican flag

The class lasted 30 minutes, in which boxing exercises were performed nonstop

