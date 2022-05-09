In photos: this is how Canelo Álvarez’s second defeat against Dmitry Bivol was experienced

The dream of the more than 20 thousand attendees at the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Nevada, disappeared with the passing of the 12 episodes of the fight for the title of the World Boxing Association (WITH) at 175 lbs. After a close fight that was dominated mostly by Dmitry Bivol, Saul Canelo Álvarez failed to knock out or convince the judges on the cards. In this way, the Russian remained undefeated and champion in light heavyweight while the Mexican accumulated his second defeat in his history and the first in nine years.
