In photos: this is how Canelo Álvarez’s second defeat against Dmitry Bivol was experienced

The dream of the more than 20 thousand attendees at the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Nevada, disappeared with the passing of the 12 episodes of the fight for the title of the World Boxing Association (WITH) at 175 lbs. After a close fight that was dominated mostly by Dmitry Bivol, Saul Canelo Álvarez failed to knock out or convince the judges on the cards. In this way, the Russian remained undefeated and champion in light heavyweight while the Mexican accumulated his second defeat in his history and the first in nine years.

Saúl Álvarez arrived at the T-Mobile Arena minutes before 9:00 p.m. on May 7 (Photo: Screenshot/Azteca Deportes)

Dmitry Bivol was the first to be ready for combat (Photo: Screenshot/Azteca Deportes)

His arrival in the ring was the most discreet (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Canelo grabbed the spotlight on his arrival (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The fans positioned the Mexican as a favorite (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Tyson was one of the most prominent attendees of the night (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

From the first round, Dmitry Bivol marked the distance with his powerful jab (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY)

Canelo Álvarez was cornered on several occasions (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Álvarez’s attempts to hurt the Russian had little effect thanks to the distance (Photo: Joe Campoerale/USA TODAY MANDATORY CREDIT)

The Mexican fell to the canvas once (Photo Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The distances were shortened in the last episodes and Canelo was able to land more hooks against Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite his attempt to take command, Canelo Álvarez was overtaken by Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The distance was shortened so much that at one point in the brawl Álvarez charged the Russian who applied a hug with a padlock around his neck (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The duel was one of the closest in Álvarez’s history (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Sometimes Canelo was able to get Bivol into trouble (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Saúl Álvarez lost for the second time in his career and for the first time in nine years (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Dmitry Bivol extended his record to 20-0 (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

He also kept his belt at 175 pounds (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

KEEP READING:

Canelo Álvarez could not beat Dmitry Bivol: this is how the round by round was lived

Canelo Álvarez failed; Dmitry Bivol remains undefeated

What would happen if Canelo Álvarez loses against Dmitry Bivol