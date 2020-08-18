In PM-Cayers case, Nadda targeted Rahul, said, the court turned water on devious plans

new Delhi: After the Supreme Court said that the money from the PM-Cares fund need not be transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund, BJP president JP Nadda has targeted the ‘crooked plans’ of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Rahul had questioned the PM-Cares fund. Also Read – Congress writes letter to Mark Zuckerberg, demanding high-level inquiry into Facebook case

Nadda tweeted, "The Supreme Court verdict on PM-Cayers has turned the wicked intentions of Rahul Gandhi and his mercenaries (Rent-A-Cause Band)." This shows that despite the ill intentions and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its allies, the truth comes to light."

The verdict by Supreme Court on PM CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi & his band of 'rent a cause' activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 18, 2020

Nadda has been claiming that there has been widespread public support for the fund. He alleged, “The common man has repeatedly rejected Rahul Gandhi’s ruckus about this, who has contributed heavily in PM-Cares. The top court has also given its verdict, will Rahul and his rent-a-coz workers improve themselves or will they continue to be ashamed. ” Nadda accused the Gandhi family of treating the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) as his ‘personal fief’ for decades. This fund was set up in March this year to raise funds for the purpose of dealing with Kovid-19.