In Polls, questions raised over decision to give ticket to ‘rape accused’, scuffle with Congress worker, see VIDEO

Deoria By Polls: In Deoria district of UP, a case of scuffle of workers along with women leaders of Congress has come to light. The scuffle started when tickets were being churned for the by-elections in the vacant assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. During this, Congress activist Tara Yadav protested and protested against the nomination of 'rape accused'. After this, there was a ruckus and Congress workers beat the woman leader fiercely. The video of the incident has been shared by the news agency ANI.

Congress' Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria. (10.10) She says, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls." Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action "

Tara Yadav claimed that the party gave ticket to a wrong person Mukund Bhaskar Mani, who is a ‘rapist’. The Congress worker alleged that he was beaten up by party secretary Sachin Naik after giving ticket to the wrong man, which would spoil the image of the old party in the society.

Talking to news agency ANI, Tara Yadav said, ‘When I questioned the party’s decision to give rapist Mukund Bhaskar tickets for the upcoming by-elections, the workers beat me up. Now I am waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji so that action can be taken against the accused.

On the other hand, Mukund Bhaskar called Tara Yadav’s allegations baseless and said that no case is going on me. Meanwhile, National Women’s Commission (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said she would take cognizance of the issue.

Please tell that after the death of BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh, the Deoria assembly seat was vacant, where the by-elections are to be held. The by-elections in this seat will be held on November 3.