In praise of Harivansh, PM Modi tweeted- ‘Those who insulted them, they were given tea, from the soil of Bihar …’

PM Modi on Harivansh: Due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Agricultural Bill (Farms Bill 2020), eight suspended MPs of the opposition party sat on a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Parliament House. The suspended MPs demonstrated overnight in the Parliament complex. In the morning, Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, reached Parliament with tea and gave tea to all the MPs with his own hands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised this work of Harivansh. Also Read – Opposition leaders walkout from Rajya Sabha, lawmakers boycott proceedings until suspension ends

It shows the generosity and greatness of Harivansh ji. What else can be a beautiful message for democracy. I congratulate them for this. Also Read – This sentimental letter written to Vice President Harivansh, President-Vice President sitting on fast himself after drinking tea to the opposition members … – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020 Also Read – Suspended MPs sat on dharna all night, then reached tea with Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Prime Minister Modi (PM Modi) tweeted one after the other, saying, ‘Everyone saw how they were humiliated, attacked and then the same people protested against them in the temple of democracy two days ago. Sat down But you will enjoy that today, Harivansh ji made the same people drink tea from his house in the morning.

He further wrote, ‘It shows the generosity and greatness of Harivansh ji. What else can be a beautiful message for democracy. I congratulate them a lot for this.

The land of Bihar had taught democracy to the entire world centuries ago. Today, what Mr. Harivanshji, who became the representative of democracy from the land of the same state of Bihar, will inspire and delight every democracy lover. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

In his next tweet, he wrote, “The land of Bihar had taught democracy to the entire world centuries ago. Today, what Mr. Harivansh Ji did to become representative of democracy from the land of Bihar, is going to inspire and delight every democracy lover.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behavior with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agricultural bills on 20th September pic.twitter.com/cphCDVHrqM – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

On the other hand, hurt by the behavior of MPs, Deputy Chairman Harivansh () will keep a day’s fast. In a letter to the President and the Vice President, Harivansh said that he was hurt by the uproar in the House and could not even sleep throughout the night. He further wrote, ‘I feel that I should fast for a day for the humiliating behavior that happened to me on the decent bench of the Upper House. Perhaps a sense of self-realization is awakened within the honorable members of my fasting in this manner. ‘