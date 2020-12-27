In protest against ‘Mann Ki Baat’, farmers clapped and thali, said- When will PM Modi speak to us?

new Delhi: PM Modi spoke ‘Mann ki Baat’ today. Meanwhile, the farmers played clap and thali. As soon as PM Modi started Mann Ki Baat, farmers started clapping and playing thali. Farmers who were opposing the new agricultural laws had already announced that they would oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mind. Farmers said that PM Narendra Modi has been a matter of mind, but when will we talk about it. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: From Akbar, Guru Govind Singh to Kashmiri Saffron, know 10 big things about PM Modi

Farmers have been demonstrating for the last one month. At the same time, PM Modi's 72nd edition of this program. This was the last Mann Ki Baat program of this year. PM Modi did not mention this farmers' movement during his Mann Ki Baat program. PM Modi did not mention the farmers.

Meanwhile, the farmers played utensils during the Mann Ki Baat amid the movement. The farmers took out a march on the Shahjahanpur highway in Delhi. And rang the plate. Farmers had different utensils. Someone was blowing a bottle. Farmers also raised slogans during this period. The farmers opposed the Mann Ki Baat program in a similar way. Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India attended this. Yogendra Yadav said that we are playing the plate to suppress the noise of Mann Ki Baat.

During this, PM Modi said that the country will move forward in 2021, such a wish and hope. PM Modi, referring to the Corona crisis, said that the country had overcome a lot of difficulty and showed its strength. People expected that PM Modi would mention the farmers, but this did not happen.