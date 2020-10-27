In protest against the Center, the Chhattisgarh government passed the Agricultural Produce Market Amendment Bill 2020 in a special session of the Legislative Assembly.

Raipur: The Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday in a special session of the Assembly. After the passage of the amendment bill, the Speaker of the Assembly announced the end of the session. The special session was scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have no right to live in India: Union Minister

The State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey introduced the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill 2020 in the Assembly. According to the amendment bill, all products related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, beekeeping, fisheries or forestry, whether processed or manufactured, are called agricultural produce. Also Read – ‘Item dispute’: ECI seeks reply to notice of MP Minister Imarti Devi in ​​48 hours

According to the bill, the state government will be able to set up mandis and declare private mandis as demand mandis in case of need for agricultural produce in the state. Also Read – ‘Manusmriti’ controversy: Ruckus, actress and BJP leader Khushboo in custody over VCK MP’s controversial words

According to the amendment bill, looking after the interests of the farmers, the Secretary of the Market Committee, any officer or servant of the Board or Market Committee appointed by the competent authority, articles relating to the sale and sale of agricultural produce to traders and others Can order documents to be presented and inspect office, warehouse etc.

According to the bill, the state government can establish an electronic trading platform for getting better prices and online payment by selling the crop or produce of the farmers to the local mandi as well as other mandis of the state and merchants of other states.

While presenting the bill, Choubey stated about its objective that 80% of small and marginal farmers are in the state, in view of the risk of market price fluctuations and payment due to such farmers not having the ability to store and negotiate agricultural produce. To ensure the right price, right weighing and timely payment based on the quality of their produce, setting up of deemed mandi and electronic trading platform has become necessary in the interest of farmers. Therefore, this amendment bill has been brought.

Choubey said, “We are bringing this amendment within our democratic limits. No provision of this law violates the laws of the Center.” This law is to help our farmers. “

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said during the discussion on the bill, “The new agricultural law introduced by the central government is not going to benefit the farmers, but the capitalists. The central government calls for one nation and one market. When there is a nation-one market, the price must also be one. If the central government implements the system of one nation-one market-one price, then we do not have to amend the law.

CM Baghel said that he said that by making three new laws in the agricultural sector, the central government wants to benefit the capitalists. He said that due to new laws of the Central Government, doubts have arisen in the minds of the farmers. He said that the central government should guarantee that no one will buy the produce of farmers below the support price.

Participating in the discussion, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said that this amendment is completely unconstitutional against Bhupesh government of Chhattisgarh against the Agriculture Bill brought by the Central Government. Congress’s only political agenda is to pass this bill in the state assembly. He also accused the Congress of spreading confusion about the agricultural laws of the Center.

Singh asked the government whether the government is going to buy paddy from November 1. Will the government buy every single grain of farmers.