In Punjab, the number of people killed by drinking poisonous liquor has increased to 104, the government will give two lakh rupees to the families of the dead.

Chandigarh: With the reported deaths of 18 more people from drinking poisonous liquor in Punjab, the number of people who died in this tragedy on Sunday increased to 104 in the state. The official said that out of 18 deaths, 17 have been most affected by this tragedy in Tarn Taran district. The 18th person was from Batala in Gurdaspur. Ravin Thukral, media advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has tweeted that the death toll in the tragedy has increased to 104. 80 people have died in Tarn Taran while 12 in Batala and Amritsar of Gurdaspur have lost their lives by drinking poisonous liquor. In the three districts of Punjab, 86 people were reported dead till Saturday night in the tragedy that started on Wednesday evening. Also Read – Amarinder Singh’s reply to CM Kejriwal on demand of CBI inquiry in poisonous liquor case- Keep your business

Today, Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran Kulwant Singh said that on the basis of “information received from the area”, the administration is revealing the number of dead as some of the dead have been cremated by their families. Officials said that some people have not even complained that their family member died after drinking poisonous liquor. Also Read – Death toll due to poisonous drinking in Punjab rises to 86, 7 excise and 6 policemen suspended

Meanwhile, the opposition in Punjab targeted the state government fiercely over this tragedy. The Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and demanded action against him, accusing Congress leaders of promoting illegal liquor business in the state. Also Read – 21 people died due to drinking poisonous liquor in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry

Meanwhile, the opposition party Aam Aadmi Party protested against the Punjab government in some places including Patiala, Barnala, Pathankot and Moga. The protesters accused the government of “negligence” which led to the deaths of people, most of them from poor families. The Akali Dal rejected the order of the magisterial inquiry by the state government in this incident and demanded a probe by the CBI or any sitting judge of the High Court.

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “The incident should be investigated by the CBI or any present judge of the High Court.” Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann went to Tarn Taran to meet the family members of the deceased. He demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

The Punjab government has already ordered a magistrate inquiry into the matter. However, SAD has dismissed this investigation outright. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced the suspension of six excise and seven police officers. He termed the police and Excise Department not being able to ban the production and sale of poisonous liquor as “shameful”. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.