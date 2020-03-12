In Retrospect, Chip And Joanna Gaines Know Why They Left Fixer Upper

In a manner, this will get to the center, I feel, of why folks related with and proceed to attach with the Gaines household so actually. They’re very relatable (even when they’ve their very own line at Goal), and it seems like they’re all the time making an attempt to do the suitable factor. A few of that could be for the cameras, however it’s troublesome to pretend authenticity. They appear to have it, and their hearts appear to be in the suitable place.