In Retrospect, Chip And Joanna Gaines Know Why They Left Fixer Upper

Nearly two years after the ultimate episode of Fixer Upper aired, you can nonetheless make a case Chip and Joanna Gaines are the most important names in actuality tv’s dwelling restoration division (sorry to different prospects there). The couple are nonetheless in demand with regards to interviews. They nonetheless have a profitable enterprise advertising their sense of fashion. They’re about to launch Magnolia Community, and reruns of Fixer Upper are nonetheless being streamed by adoring followers. Little question lots of those self same followers are nonetheless clamoring for the couple to make new Fixer Upper episodes, however the couple appears very at peace with their sudden determination to stroll away.
Chatting with E! On-line in a reasonably candid interview, the couple each stated it in the end got here right down to time or lack thereof. Apparently it felt like they have been working “100 hours every week” and like their lives have been only a blur. Between doing TV, taking care of their actual life enterprise and making an attempt to be a household, it acquired very chaotic. Right here’s a portion of Chip’s quote…
I feel for Jo and I, as we glance again on the entire Fixer Upper factor, the explanation we have been so excited and nearly determined to step out of it was simply because we felt that whirlwind had gotten so difficult to that it was arduous for us to coexist in it.
In a manner, this will get to the center, I feel, of why folks related with and proceed to attach with the Gaines household so actually. They’re very relatable (even when they’ve their very own line at Goal), and it seems like they’re all the time making an attempt to do the suitable factor. A few of that could be for the cameras, however it’s troublesome to pretend authenticity. They appear to have it, and their hearts appear to be in the suitable place.
You additionally simply can’t do all the things. That’s a tragic truth of life far too many individuals, each of the superstar and the not superstar selection, have found. I feel these traces get particularly blurry for actuality stars. Doing the manufacturing shoots is one factor, however in some unspecified time in the future, all the opposite much less glamorous issues about fixing up a home have to get completed too.
It’s lots of juggling, and on reflection, that’s lots of what Joanna Gaines sees. Right here’s a portion of a quote from her, as properly…
Once I look again, I bear in mind 2012 and I bear in mind final yr, however then that point within the center it was simply such a blur…making an attempt to juggle the enterprise, the household and this entire manufacturing factor with Fixer Upper.
It’s nonetheless unclear what type the exhibits on Chip and Joanna’s community Magnolia will take. We all know they are going to be concerned in lots of in some capability, but when they need to take time to lift their children, reconnect as a pair and do different issues, then they’ve earned that route. Come again if you’re prepared, mates. We’ll all be ready.
