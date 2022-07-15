In SEGA they have heard the criticism of Sonic Origins and are already working on a patch

The person in charge of social networks of the blue hedgehog confirms that they will offer more information soon.

Last month Sonic Origins came to PC and consoles, a compilation of games about the blue hedgehog from SEGA which includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD along with various modes and extras. However, the fact that they are such old games has not freed them from bugs and problems.

It has collision and audio problemsAmong the different bugs that players have found, collision problems stand out in the third numbered installment, as well as numerous errors related to audio or the limits of the screen when using panoramic mode. Fortunately, the development team is aware and is already working on a future patch.

Katie Chrzanowski, responsible for social networks of Sonic, has responded in his account of Twitter to a user about this: “Thanks for your patience. The team has listened and is working on fixing various issues right now. We will make sure to give an official message once we have more information.”

Waiting for the long-awaited update to arrive, the members of the Headcannon team that have participated in the remastering have charged against SEGA, ensuring that it is not the product that they delivered and that great part of the errors do not come from them. In our hours with him we didn’t find too many, but you can take a look at the Sonic Origins review to see what we think about the compilation.

