In Sound Mind is now free to download on the Epic Games Store; next week another gift

The PC store invites us to have a really bad time these days with a psychological horror video game.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 18, 2022, 08:01 1 comment

For a few minutes now, Epic Games Store users have been able to download the interesting In Sound Mind, a first-person psychological horror game with frantic puzzles, unique boss fights and music from The Living Tombstone. As usual, it will be available in the store for one week.

In Sound Mind challenges players explore and battle through a series of haunting memories on a journey through the ins and outs of the only place from which the protagonist seems incapable of escaping: his own mind. “When you wake up in the corridors of a strange building, you discover that the environment takes on a life of its own, leading you to discover a series of victims, all exposed to the same experimental therapy. As you search for answers, strange visions arise that introduce a series of imposing horrors … and a named cat that you can pet”, present its authors.

These, in particular, are also known for being the creators of Nightmare House 2, so they are all veterans in scaring the player. In Sound Mind was released a few months ago on PC adding positive reviews.

If you are interested in what you read and see on the screen, you can download In Sound Mind from the store of the parents of Fortnite and Unreal Tournament before March 24. After this time, Demon’s Tilt will enter the scene, a video game that challenges the pinball genre with elements of “shoot ’em up” and “hack n’ slash”.

More about: In Sound Mind, Free Games and Epic Games Store.