General News

In Spain, Soccer Transfers and ‘Ghost Clubs’ Collide in a Tax-Fraud Case

March 4, 2020
1 Min Read




38 minutes in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

The Spanish authorities charged a formidable soccer agent and accused him of hiding tens of thousands and thousands of dollars in commissions as he labored throughout the player-transfer market.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment