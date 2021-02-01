In Spain they assure that Lionel Messi will denounce those who knew his contract

According to Spanish media, Lionel Messi would denounce the people who may have provided information (Reuters)

After the FC Barcelona issued a public statement, in which denied “categorically any responsibility” in the post of the document revealed by the Madrid newspaper The world, in which he brought to light the multi-million dollar contract that Lionel Messi signed in 2017, from Spain they assured that the footballer himself will take action on the matter.

In addition to the legal actions that the Catalan institution will take against the newspaper, it seems that the Argentine will also sit next to his lawyers to study the situation and report those who could have spread the information from the club.

This was stated by various media in the country, such as Sport Y RAC 1, who warned that The flea will not only go against the newspaper but also against a small group of people who would be responsible for filtering the details of a contract that was wrapped in a strict confidentiality clause.

The cover of El Mundo about the multimillionaire contract that Lionel Messi signed in 2017

As the new information indicates, Messi “It will study which people had access to the document”, and that they could have leaked the details, to initiate legal action.

Brand, in its digital edition, explained that “Those people would be Josep Maria Bartomeu and Óscar Grau, who were in charge of signing the contract with the player, and Carles Tusquets, Acting club president who was aware of this document, plus two other people ”.

This Sunday, the newspaper The world published the contract of the FC Barcelona player, the last one he signed in November 2017 and that It is valid until June 30 of this year, with total emoluments of 555.237.619 euros gross receivable in four seasons.

The FC Barcelona statement after the publication of the Spanish newspaper

For its part, the Barça institution issued a statement in which regretted “that the information has been publicly disclosed,” “Since it is an exclusively private document and governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties.”

Further, “categorically denied any responsibility in the publication of this document, and will take the appropriate legal actions against the newspaper The world, for the damages that may be caused as a result of this publication ”.

“FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially before any attempt to discredit its image, and to damage its relationship with the entity where he has been trained in sports, until he has become the best player in the history of football ”, he declared in the notification that he published through his social networks.

