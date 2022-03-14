In Spain they assure that Messi’s father contacted Barcelona

Messi has a contract with PSG until June 2023, with the option to extend it for another year (Reuters)

Lionel Messi is going through its most delicate moment since its arrival at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Gone is that reception in the French capital where thousands of fans took to the streets to welcome him as a hero in the hope that his arrival would be key to winning the Champions League, absent trophy in the club’s showcases. With more than half of the season behind us, and due to the premature eliminations of the French Cup and the international competition, the fans have chosen the Argentine as one of those responsible for the team’s failures and that is why the footballer could be on the verge of making a historic decision in his career.

It is that after the jeers and whistles that he received The flealike Neymar and several of his companions, in the Princes Park one version states that the desire of the number 30 is to return to Barcelona. Club from which he never wanted to leave.

At least that is what the Spanish journalist maintains Gerald Romero, one of the men who knows the most about the Catalan club. According to him he told on his channel Twich was George Messifather and agent of the soccer player, who would have contacted the culé institution to talk about a possible return of the Rosario star to Camp Nou. That information was also replicated by the site Brand.

Messiabsolute idol of Barcelonaleft the Blaugrana team after finishing his last contract despite his desire to continue. Joan Laportaclub president, explained that his departure was part of the sacrifice he had to make to accommodate the institution’s coffers.

“It is the saddest decision of all. I would never have wanted to take it, but I’m not sorry either because the club had to be put above everything else. We had to put the institution above everything, which is what we did, even ahead of the best player. The situation was what it was. We run into reality, ”said the leader a few days ago in dialogue with official club media.

*Whistles to Lionel Messi in the Parc des Princes

Now, less than a year after that press conference where the end of the cycle that everyone believed was eternal was announced, the relationship between the two parties seems to have revived. It is worth remembering that The flea He has a current contract with PSG until June 2023so if you want to leave Paris it won’t be easy, as someone has to pay for your transfer.

The scorer has shouted 672 goals for Barcelona in 778 games and during his time as a culé player he won 35 titles, including four Champions League, and was chosen six times as the best player on the planet. In addition, he is considered a club legend for being the top scorer and one of the best – if not the best – player of all time.

In the remainder of the current campaign, the PSG they can only aspire to win Ligue 1, a tournament they lead with a 15-point lead with 10 dates to go. In the Champions Leaguethe team was eliminated against Real Madridafter falling 3-1 in the Santiago Bernabeu and despite having won 1-0 in the first leg. In the French Cupthose of Mauricio Pochettino were left out after succumbing on penalties against Nice.

