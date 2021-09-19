In SpongeBob The Cosmic Shake we can shuttle via other dimensions: watch its first trailer

The trailer does not display any gameplay, and there is no release window, however a minimum of we all know the platforms.

By means of Axel García / Up to date 17 September 2021, 23:54

All the way through the THQ Nordic tenth Anniversary broadcast, it used to be introduced SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, the following journey for this charismatic sponge and her perfect good friend, Patricio. The trailer didn’t display gameplay, nevertheless it did introduce us to the theme of the identify: we can use portales to shuttle via other dimensions, and all appear to reference vintage moments from the Nickelodeon sequence.

The whole lot is imaginable within the endless expanses of the cosmos.THQ NordicSpongeBob and a miniature model of Patrick are visitors on other worlds, for instance, the it used to be prehistoric, a unique episode the place we noticed those two pals – already Squidward – uncover hearth. We additionally see Bob reworked into Gary, every other connection with a well known bankruptcy amongst fanatics.

Then again, the obvious reference of all needs to be the music from the trailer, which we pay attention within the Tremendous Bowl episode, the place Squidward tries to position in combination a band with a number of Bikini Backside citizens.

“The whole lot is imaginable within the endless expanses of the cosmos … in all probability there’s a fact the place mayonnaise isn’t an tool!”, Such had been the phrases of THQ Nordic within the reputable observation of the sport. “When the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra fulfills Bob and Patrick’s needs, the 2 by chance open portals to atypical worlds.”

Outdoor of this, on the other hand, there isn’t a lot knowledge in this journey. We all know that this is a identify of platforms in 3-d, and that may come to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Transfer and PC.

