In support of agricultural bills, Anupam Kher said – now farmers will become self-reliant

new Delhi: Farmers across the country are demonstrating about new bills. At the same time, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has supported three bills related to farmers. Anupam Kher has described these bills as good. Anupam Kher said that the farmers were troubled for the last 70 years. His condition was not good. Also Read – ‘PM Modi is describing the agricultural bill as historic, it is really so why the farmers are not happy’

Anupam Kher said that till now the condition of the farmers was bad, but now it will not happen. Now the situation of farmers is about to change. Things will change with the farmer bill. Now farmers will become owners. Farmers should be self-sufficient. Also Read – 6 crops support price hiked, efforts to pacify farmers angry with agricultural bill

#WATCH | Condition of farmers has been worrisome over the past 70 years. Now, the situation has changed with the passage of (agriculture) bills. Farmers have become owners. Farmers should become ‘Aatmnirbhar’: Actor Anupam Kher pic.twitter.com/1zg8pzyTPk Also Read – Farmers Bill: What do farmers want? Know here the doubts and demands of farmers about MSP – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Please tell that the farmers of the country are angry about these bills. There is a big protest in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka. The farmers say that this bill should be withdrawn. Farmers will be ruined by these bills. This is black law. In a few days, the farmers are going to perform at the national level. There was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha regarding the farmers bill. Eight MPs of different parties have been suspended for this whole session.