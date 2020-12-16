In support of the farmers, the Sikh saint committed suicide on the Indus border – know who were Baba Ram Singh and what is in the suicide …

Farmers Protest: Sant Baba Ram Singh committed suicide by shooting at the Indus Border (Singhu Border) amid the agitation of farmers against the new agricultural laws. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said that the deceased has also left a handwritten note allegedly in Punjabi stating that he is not able to bear the ‘farmers’ pain’. The police is investigating the note. Also Read – SC’s scathing response to farmer movement, advice given to government, said – will become an issue at national level if …

An official of the Sonipat police said that he had received a call that Sant Ram Singh, a resident of Singhara village of Nising area of ​​Karnal district, allegedly shot himself. Singh was rushed to a hospital in Panipat, where doctors declared him dead.

A patient Baba Ram Singh was brought dead to us, who had shot himself in the head using a weapon. Reason will be known after the police investigation. We declared him brought dead. He has been taken to a government hospital in Karnal for post-mortem: Dr Pradeep, Park Hospital, Panipat

Police said Babar Ram Singh shot himself near his car at the protest site. Police has started the process of recording the statements of family members. Police said that the body was taken to Karnal for postmortem in an ambulance. His followers shouted slogans against the central government. Later, the body will be taken to Nanaksar Gurdwara in Singhara village, where a large number of his followers are gathered. Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia told that police has been deployed in the area. He said, "The situation is peaceful and under control."

Who was Sant Baba Ram Singh?

Sant Baba Ram Singh’s camp is in Singra village near Nisang in Karnal district. He was famous worldwide by the name of Baba ji of Singra. Sant Baba Ram Singh was known as Singada Sant in Haryana Punjab and throughout the world. He used to go to discourse around the world besides Singra camp. According to the report, Sant Baba Ram Singh was associated with the Nanaksar sect of Sikhs.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government should leave the ‘stubbornness’ and withdraw the laws. Former party president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, ‘Sant Baba Ram Singh Ji of Karnal committed suicide after seeing the plight of farmers. My condolences and tribute in this hour of grief. ”He said,“ Many farmers have sacrificed their lives. The cruelty of the Modi government has crossed all limits. Quit stubbornness and immediately withdraw the anti-agricultural law! ‘

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he was angry after hearing the news of the saint’s suicide. He said, ‘Sant ji’s sacrifice will not go in vain. I request the Government of India not to let the situation deteriorate further and repeal the three agricultural laws. ‘

(Input: language, ANI)