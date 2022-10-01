In the 10 most searched models on Instagram in 2022 there are no electric cars

By history and by update, the classic silhouettes are the ones that have the most number of publications on Instagram

The cell phone, that device to which most people are almost hypnotically tied at any moment of waiting, whether traveling, going up an elevator, waiting to be served in a store or in line at the supermarket. It is the “electronic pacifier” with which people occupy their idle space, however brief it may be.

Some use it to talk, others to WhatsApp, and many others, perhaps the majority, to search topics of interest on social networks such as Instagram. One of the most frequent searches is pets, another very common is food recipes and there the cars appear on stage, to take a place among the favorite themes. In fact, Many brands use Instagram to officially showcase their products and releases.

And although the offers are renewed every year, the classics seem to have a strong resistance to oblivion, a little for the mark they have leftand another due to the action of the brands themselves, which they have renewed them so much and in so many different waysthat in some cases only the name remains and little else.

Perhaps for this reason, it is curious to note that despite the increasingly marked global trend towards sustainable mobilityin none of the first six positions of this ranking, which details those cars that have more than 4 million posts on Instagram, there is even an electric car that was born as such. In any case, there are hybrid or electric versions as part of the range offered.

Honda Civic, 50 years of history to justify the number 1

Honda Civic: 5.15 million posts

It is one of the most famous Japanese cars that turned in 2022, 50 years since the launch of its first version, and that has found since the tenth generation born in 2015, a muscular character not so frequent in oriental cars but rather in American sports cars. It is probably due to the new Type R that the Honda Civic has managed to position itself as the car with the most posts on Instagram, with 5.1 million posts.

Jeep Wrangler, the renewal came at the right time

2. Jeep Wrangler: 5.02 million posts

Another case that is also tied to history and reclaiming its space thanks to the new generations It’s the Jeep Wrangler. In the list of presences in the Instagram network, he has been very close to the Civic, and has been able to exceed 5 million publications. The arrival of Rubicom and Gladiator They have provided many options for a model that, despite the passage of time, is still anchored to a shape as identifying as few others in the car world.

Range Rover, modern and luxurious, with extreme ancestors and an electric future

3. Range Rover: 4.87 million posts

If talking about trends goes against tradition, there would be no way to explain why Land Rover’s luxury vehicle has a preferential place in the number of posts on Instagram. But there is an explanation, and that is that the latest version of the Range Rover has once again shown how modernism and the past can coexist perfectly, without one representing a brake for the other. Close to 5 million posts, and with a combination where hybridization may have played an important role in pushing it to the top.

Porsche 911, the most famous car of the brand and the emblem of a way of making sports cars

4. Porsche 911: 4.45 million posts

Definitely the young people, owners of the most famous images social network, have something that tells them that they must cling to tradition if they want good cars. A sedan, an extreme 4×4 and a luxury SUV with the strength of history are the only ones that could take one of the most famous cars of all time off the podium. The Porsche 911, which is renewed as many times as necessary so that there is always an excuse to keep it, has surpassed 4 million posts largely thanks to staying true to its gas-powered car origins. What will happen when the electric 911 is born, or whatever the model is called, is something that nobody can know.

Ford Mustang, the king of American sports cars that continues to be renewed

5. Ford Mustang: 4.11 million posts

There is no longer a way to interpret the trend and the brands know it. The Ford Mustang, which has just presented its seventh generation, could not be far from the most prominent positions in this ranking. Despite the changes in appearance and a new image that distances him from his essence, especially with the electric SUV Mach-Ehis name has magic and charm that have led him to exceed 4 million posts on Instagram.

BMW M3, the most popular and massive series of the German “M”

BMW M3: 4 million posts

And the last model that has managed to break the 4 million barrier could not be a new car, but another that had an undeniable prestige of 35 years of history. The “BeEme M3″ It renewed its line six times between 1986 and 2021, and it has always been a superior car to its predecessor in all aspects.

If the ranking were extended to the top ten, the trend does not change. The Mini Cooperthe BMW M5the Volkswagen Golfreach position 9 with the same trend, and only in tenth place is the number of posts a bit surprising. Mazda MX-5, el Miatawhich although it was not a massive car, always had a special place for its compact design and sports performance much higher than expected.

