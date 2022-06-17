In the absence of Silent Hills, MADiSON releases a trailer that scares us as much as Kojima’s project

The title signed by BLOODIOUS GAMES promises to make our hair stand on end on July 8.

We have already gotten used to Konami not surprising us with news about a new Silent Hill, but we players have been left wanting to taste that Silent Hills that it was preparing Which ones beside William of the Bull. Although the Japanese creative has a new project on his hands, we can rest assured that we will not be short of doses of psychological horror. And that is proven by the BLOODIOUS GAMES studio with the new MADiSON trailer.

There are indescribable creatures that will try to catch us on more than one occasionThe title, which will be available for both PC and consoles, takes us to a distressing context in which we will have to advance with the help of a photographic camera. This device will be essential to unite the world of the living with that of the dead, so it will act as a tool to solve the different puzzles in the place.

However, the camera will not be able to do anything against beings lurking near our position. Because, as can be seen in the trailer that heads this news, there are several nightmare creatures that will persecute us on more than one occasion, so we must be quick and act with our heads if we want to survive this torture and discover the mysteries that the walls of the place keep.

MADiSON will make our hair stand on end from July 8, which is why BLOODIUS GAMES proposes us to fight the summer heat with that cold sweat that our body generates every time we get paralyzed. If you want to prepare for such a moment, remember that you can add the game to your wish list on Steam.

