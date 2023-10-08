In The Brutal Trailer For The Beekeeper Red Band, Jason Statham Was Out For Revenge:

The video for The Beekeeper, an action movie starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer, has been released by Amazon, MGM Studios, as well as Miramax. On January 12, 2024, the movie will be on screens.

Statham plays a man who used to work for “Beekeepers,” a powerful and secret group. He goes up against a bad group that hurt a friend all by himself in a series of violent fights that end up getting national consequences.

Jason Statham was the latest action star to go in the direction of John Wick. In his next movie, the actor from The Expendables as well as Transporter will take on the biggest monsters in society: internet scammers who use malware to target the weak.

The New Expendables 4 Was Written With Kurt Wimmer:

The catch is that Statham is more than an unhappy beekeeper who goes after online scammers. He is also a former member of a powerful, secret group called Beekeepers, which tries to keep society in some kind of balance.

The story was written by Kurt Wimmer, who co-wrote Expendables 4 and worked with Ayer on Street Kings in 2008.

The movie was made through Bill Block, Statham, Ayer, Chris Long from Cedar Park Studios, and Wimmer. The top makers are Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, as well as Mark Birmingham.

In The Video, Statham Says, “I Protect The Hive.” When The System Doesn’t Work Right, I Fix It:

“I take care of the hive. “When the system was out of whack, I fix it,” Statham says during the trailer, which shows a lot of tearing down, breaking up, and destroying.

Things quickly get worse after his first act of payback, and Statham’s character, who is called “Mr. Clay” in the trailer, doesn’t have to wait long before he gets the US government involved in his feud.

MGM bought the rights to distribute The Beekeeper after it was shown at the Cannes market in 2022. They want to make this a series. That was the second time MGM, Miramax, as well as Statham worked together after Wrath of Man.

In The First Scene Of The Clip, Everything Is Quiet:

The first part of the video is pretty quiet. Mr. Clay just made his neighbor a garden with busy beehives. His friend tells him, “This place was crabgrass as well as weeds, and you’ve brought it back to life.”

The tone changes when it’s shown that Hutcherson’s character leads a scam group that ripped off Mr. Clay’s neighbor, who then took her own life after losing her savings. Mr. Clay walks up to a business building watched by two guys in suits with guns and asks, “Do you know what they do here? Taking advantage of the weakest within our society”

David Ayer Is In Charge Of Making The Beekeeper:

“Buddy, I’m counting to three,” says one of them. “One, two, three,” says Statham’s character in response. “There, I did it for you,” he said, then punched the men to the ground and threw the trailer into a world of gunshots, helicopters, as well as backflips against a background of crime and justice.

David Ayer’s movie The Beekeeper also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, as well as Jeremy Irons.

On January 12, 2024, it will be in cinemas. Statham has been busy over the past couple of years, alongside recent movie roles appearing in Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench, as well as The Expendables 4.

Bill Block Said That We Are Lucky To Be Working Alongside These Masters Of The Fresh Adventure Genre To Bring Kurt’s Clever Script:

Joel Kinnaman of the Suicide Squad appears in the action movie Silent Night, which is directed by John Woo and has a similar plot to The Beekeeper. He plays a character who is also out for revenge.

This movie is different because Kinnaman’s character is shot within the throat at the beginning of the movie. After that, he lets his violent actions speak for him.

Miramax CEO Bill Block said within a statement when the project was announced, “Having worked alongside Jason on Wrath of Man as well as Operation Fortune and with David upon Fury, we are lucky to work with these masters of the current action genre to bring Kurt’s brilliant script to the initial installment of this franchise.”

Jason Statham Is Still One Of The Most-Wanted Action Stars In Hollywood:

“The Beekeeper looks at universal themes through an unusual story that will keep readers upon the edge of their seats.” Jason Statham is still one of the most sought-after action stars within the business. Most recently, he was in Meg 2: The Trench, where he fought a giant shark.

The actor is in charge of the fourth instalment of The Expendables. He is working with Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, as well as others.