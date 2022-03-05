in the cave you learn the controls, but my best teacher has been a horseman

Elden Ring, the experience called to be the quintessence of soulslike It was released a week ago. FromSoftware has chained two important releases such as this game and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a title that was applauded by critics and players and even managed to take home the prize for “Best Game of the Year 2019”.

The adventure of the “one-armed wolf” has been the first, and only, game from the Japanese studio to win this award and whose merit they want to replicate again with this Elden Ring. A bet massivewhich has attracted locals and strangers with an open world, vast and, above all, complicated. Regardless of the most veteran player, with many wins and even more deaths under his belt since the good old Demon’s Souls in 2009, the Middle Lands have opened up to the most first-time user, who has never touched a soulslike or that their experiences in the genre are minimal.

I am one of them. Although I played Dark Souls III very briefly at its inception, I consider myself one of those novice players who enters the Midlands with wide eyes admiring everything around me and wondering what is waiting for me around that corner. Elden Ring is tough and like every title from the Japanese company, this one has a tutorial that will knock you over like never before, just like Genichiro or the Vanguard did in Demon’s Souls for those closest to the genre. This is the first lesson, right? You’re going to die, a lot in fact. Nevertheless, Elden Ring plays with other cards.

I know that I speak from the little experience I have in the genre, but unlike those games, this latest work is an open world and is governed by a very simple idea: you can hit a wall and die without mercy, or you can find other ways. Elden Ring offers options. It may sound very crude, but it is so, and that is why, unlike Genichiro or the Vanguard, the Grafted Offspring is not the real tutorial, that merit goes to the Wild Sentinel.



Here I am, about to teach with Professor Centinela Agreste

This knight with his shining and golden breastplate, together with his immense steed, is the best possible teacher. This professor has a very interesting study plan for us, he is going to teach us that we have to change our mentality and put aside the simple idea that “you are going to die irremediably”, and that I myself have replied. The Wild Sentinel is the toughest monster in the entire area, he is the very first enemy we encounter once we finish the so-called tutorial. He is fast, hard, his attack patterns are few, but his blows are forceful.

¿It is impossible? Not at all. Elden Ring doesn’t rule out the classic idea of ​​headbutting the wall until it breaks. You can do it, of course, it is the first lesson of a souls, “you are going to die”, but the game itself knows that you are not going to get it easily, and if you do, it will be after many attempts and much frustration. This supports the central idea of ​​the game and this little dissertation: as much as there is an enemy ahead, the only one you meet in an apparently unpopulated area, doesn’t mean you have to face him.

My very little experience with the finale of the Souls trilogy—which I remember spending no more than two hours on—left me with the vague idea of ​​”play and die until luck or experience defeats him.” Elden Ring and this particular enemy say something else: “you are far below his level, go and seek experience around the world“. It may be defeating enemies and getting better loot; even fighting Torrentera in an almost even match.

An enemy and two ways of seeing the game. When I look back and think that FromSoftware talked about the accessibility and a lightbulb lit up in me that prompted me to play it, I think that’s what they meant. You can face it, persist, suffer and learn, or you can find another way and come back when you have more experience. Again, two ways of looking at the game, for two types of players that leave us with one last bit of wisdom: There is no right or wrong way to play Elden Ring..