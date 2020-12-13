In the Corona era, the Ministry of Education made full use of the digital system, 33 crore students were being given education: Pokhriyal

new Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education has made full use of digital education to reach the students during the Corona crisis. The Ministry of Education specifically accessed digital resources under these self-reliant India campaigns. A comprehensive initiative like PM E-Vidya has also been taken under the self-reliant India campaign. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “With this initiative, about 33 crore students going to school with the help of digital, online, radio are being benefited.” Also Read – CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet: Education Minister to be live once again, to discuss about CBSE Board Exam

Talking about programs like Deeksha, Swayam, Swayamprabha, IIT Pal, Shikshavani Podcast, Sign Language, he said that all these programs make education accessible and easy.

Significantly, audio visual educational programs have been made for all students from class one to 12th in the country. Direct telecast of these programs will be made available on television. The Ministry of Education has also signed an MoU for this.

The Union Ministry of Education said, “We have done an MoU. Through this, educational programs will be made available on TV and other online mediums to all students from class one to twelfth. This telecast is available on channels like VidyaDan, Deeksha, Swayamprabha etc.

Most schools, colleges and educational institutions are still closed due to the Corona transition. In such a situation, online education is being provided to students with the joint efforts of the government and schools. Apart from online, on-air education is also becoming very popular among the students. Government on air education channels have received more than 80 crore hits during the epidemic.

While talking about the implementation of the new National Education Policy, Dr. Nishank said, “We have taken all the steps in this direction like ‘Teachers’ Festival, Visitor Conclave, Governor’s Conclave, Education Conclave’. It is a matter of great pleasure that various institutions, states, union territories are forming task forces at their respective levels for the implementation of the policy and have taken effective steps to make the policy a success. ”