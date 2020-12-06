In the Corona era too, the Kejriwal government gave the workers good news, increased dearness allowance

Good News: Even during the era of Corona, Kejriwal Government of Delhi has given a big gift to its workers. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the Delhi government has increased the monthly allowance (DA) for its unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other categories of workers. Sisodia, who is taking charge of the labor department, said that the Delhi government will ensure that workers get their wages on time during the Corona virus crisis. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2020: Delhi Government Recruitment Vacancy on Teachers Posts, Start Application Process, Apply Soon

The Kejriwal government has said that from October 1, revised minimum wages including Dearness Allowance (DA) will be implemented for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other categories of workers. The statement said, 'Monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 15,492 (daily wage Rs 596) for unskilled workers, Rs 17,069 (daily wage Rs 657) for semi-skilled workers and Rs 18,797 (daily wage Rs 723) for skilled workers.'

The government has also increased the minimum salary of clerks and supervisory employees. Salaries of non-matriculated employees, matriculated employees and graduated employees and other employees have also been revised.

Manish Sisodia said, ‘Dearness allowances could not be revised in April this year due to the current Kovid-19 crisis and economic difficulties, but the allowances have been revised keeping in view the increase in price during this period.’