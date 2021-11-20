In the debut of the Xavi era, Barcelona welcomes its classic rival Espanyol: time, TV and formations

Xavi will make his debut as Barcelona coach in the classic against Espanyol (EFE / Alejandro Garcia)



It is Catalan Derby It will not be one more in history, since it will have as its main condiment the official debut of Xavi Hernández, one of the greatest idols in the history of Barcelona, ​​as technical director. Its premiere will be, nothing more and nothing less, than in the classic against Espanyol. Since 17, in the Camp Nou. The referee will be Carlos Del Cerro.

Leadership blaugrana he opted to take a turn after the losses in a row against Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano and fired the Dutch Ronald Koeman. After a few weeks of negotiations, they managed to remove the former Qatari Al-Sadd midfielder.

Xavi, who in his time as a footballer won 25 titles (8 Leagues, 6 Spanish Super Cup, 3 King’s Cup, 4 Champions League, 2 European Super Cups and 2 Club World Cups), He will have several casualties to make up the team, such as Sergiño Dest, Pedri, Osumane Dembélé, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Agüero (As a result of an arrhythmia, his future is uncertain). In addition, the brand new addition Dani Alves will only be able to debut in January.

Faced with this scenario, the strategist will bet on several young people from the first minute, such as Nicolas Gonzalez, Gavi, who is even already an important piece in the Spanish senior team and Ansu Fati. The main attacking reference will be Memphis Depay, one of the reinforcements for this season.

The BarcaAfter twelve presentations, he has a total of 17 units, which places him 11 behind the leader Real Sociedad (tomorrow he receives Valencia) and three from Rayo Vallecano, the last to qualify for an international competition (Conference League).

The Parakeets, who returned to the top flight of Spanish football this season, are going through a season similar to that of their classic rival, as they also have 17 units, albeit with one more game.

Probable formations:

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Nicolas Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati. DT: Xavi Hernandez.

Spanish: Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Leandro Cabrera, Adrià Pedrosa; Yangel Herrera, David López, Javi Puada, Adrián Embarba, Sergi Darder; and Raúl de Tomás. DT: Vicente Moreno.

Stadium: Camp Nou

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro

Hour: 17.00

Television: DirecTV

Positions table:

