In the desire to become rich, kidnapped the child first, then cut off his nose and ears and nails

Jaipur: A case of heart-wrenching superstition has come to light in Alwar, Rajasthan. Where the 11-year-old was sacrificed only so that the guilty could become rich. On Sunday, the child's body was found lying in the field, the child's ears, nose and nails were severed. The child had mascara in his eye and there were many bruises on his body. Innocent's father has filed a case against a impostor Baba of the village and some people of his family. Please tell that they are absconding at the moment.

The name of the deceased child of Nawali village of Malakhera police station area is Nirmal Kumar, whose age is being stated as 11 years. Regarding where the dead body of the child was found, people say that many evidence of murder has also been found there. Mustard tree, cut nose, ears, nails etc. have been found. Please tell that the body of the child was found on Sunday, but the father had lodged a report about the disappearance of the child at the Nazjiki police station on Friday itself.

Police and other officers arrived on the spot after receiving information about the dead body. During this time, District SP Tejaswani Gautam also reached the spot and called Dog Scod and started investigating the case. The body has been sent for postmortem. The father is accused of killing the children, that some family members kidnapped the child in the greed to get money and become rich. After this, he was taken to the field and sacrificed. Pandit was also called to offer sacrifices. Please tell that the police is currently engaged in the investigation of this case. The Superintendent of Police says that the accused will be arrested soon.