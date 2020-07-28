‘In the Heights’ Writer Penning Latin Music Movie for Warner Bros.

Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes is about to jot down “Life Is a Carnival,” a Latin music-infused new movie for Warner Bros.

The film will mark her second collaboration with “In the Heights” producers Scott Sanders and Mara Jacobs after Hudes wrote the e-book for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical in addition to the screenplay for the Jon M. Chu-directed big-screen adaptation.

“I used to be hungry to jot down a narrative about generations of Latinas that folded in the survival, wrestle, and celebration my very own elders modeled for me,” Hudes mentioned in a press release. “The chance to inform such a story with the wealthy traditions of salsa and Latin music, to grapple with and have interaction these scrumptious syncopations and complicated sonorities — effectively, I couldn’t cross it up! To me, Latin music means social gathering and protest. It means neighborhood and historical past. It means pleasure and self-determination. I’m excited to start this new artistic journey.”

Hudes’ play “Water by the Spoonful” received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2012, and her play “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” and “In the Heights” had been finalists for the award. Her most up-to-date musical, “Miss You Like Hell,” appeared Off Broadway at New York’s Public Theater. She based and continues to curate Emancipated Tales, a challenge that options incarcerated people writing one-page tales about their lives.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Quiara as soon as once more, particularly on this unique and colourful story which celebrates the vibrancy of Latin music as a key part of the narrative,” Sanders mentioned. “Quiara is certainly one of the best storytellers of our time, and we’re thrilled to have the probability to deliver her distinctive voice to those characters. The pent-up anticipation for the launch of ‘In the Heights’ demonstrates that the public could be very wanting to see extra Latinx tales. We’re grateful to our companions at Warner Bros. for sharing our imaginative and prescient.”

“Life Is a Carnival” might be produced beneath Sanders’ Purple Sand Photos banner. Warner Bros. govt president of manufacturing Kevin McCormick will oversee the pic.

Along with “In the Heights” and “Life Is a Carnival,” Sanders is presently creating a film adaptation of the Tony-winning “The Colour Purple” musical, which he produced on Broadway. He most just lately produced the hit Broadway musical “Tootsie.” He and Jacobs are additionally producing an unique musical film for Common being written by Tony-nominated “Legally Blonde” songwriters Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe.

Hudes is represented by lawyer Amy Nickin at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein + Selz. Sanders is represented by UTA and lawyer Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.