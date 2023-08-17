In The Initial Look At Netflix’s Fresh Animated Show, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off:

On Wednesday, Netflix posted a short video for its forthcoming anime version of Scott Pilgrim and announced the premiere date for the highly awaited series.

We first heard about the anime project in January, when it was said that Bryan Lee O’Malley, who wrote and created the Scott Pilgrim books, and BenDavid Grabinski, who ran the Are You Afraid of the Dark? show, would write as well as executive produce the series.

The Actors From The Live-Action Movie From 2010 Would Play The Same Roles During The Anime:

But the party didn’t end there. We also found out that the stars of the 2010 live-action movies, such as Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as well as Chris Evans, would be playing their parts in the anime, and that the film’s director, Edgar Wright, would be on board as an executive producer.

“Fortunately, the cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ became a close-knit family, as well as lifelong friendships were made,” Wright said back in March. “The whole band is still on a group email that has been going since 2010.

I was glad to be ready to tell everyone that we had successfully figured out how to keep the trip going. It has been great to see everyone back in their parts.”

When Will Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Come Out?

On Friday, November 17, 2023, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will become available on Netflix. Since the film came out shortly after the comic books ended, it will have been over a decade.

So far, we don’t know how many episodes the anime series will have, but if it’s anything like Netflix, it’s likely that all shows will be available to stream at once.

People don't understand how insanely powerful this show is It has the director of the film producing, the entire cast as the voices, a genuine anime studio attached, is written by the creator, and has the band from the game making the music It's literally the greatest outcome https://t.co/NLUfOadTQz — Daboy🕷 | Thank You Takahashi (@Daboyui) August 16, 2023

Who Was In Scott Pilgrim?

Scott Pilgrim is played by Michael Cera.

Ramona Flowers is played by Elizabeth Winstead.

Wallace Wells is played by Kiean Culkin.

Stacey Pilgrim is played by Anna Kendrick.

Envy Adams is a role for Brie Larson.

Kim Pine is played by Alison Pill.

Julie Powers is played by Aubrey Plaza.

Gideon Graves is played by Jason Schwartzman.

Lucas Lee is played by Chris Evans.

Young Neil is played by Johnny Simmons.

Stephen Stills is played by Mark Webber.

Knives Chau is played by Ellen Wong.

Roxy Richter is played by Mae Whitman.

Matthew Patel is played by Satya Bhabha.

Todd Ingram is played by Brandon Routh.

The Story Of Scott Pilgrim:

The story of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be similar to that of the original comic books as well as the 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, alongside a few small changes.

The movie’s story is as follows: “When Scott Pilgrim meets Ramona, he falls in love with her right away. But when he sees one of her ex-boyfriends at a band competition, he learns that he has to deal alongside all seven of them to get her back.

The different endings could be a topic for this show. See, the comic books were not finished when the movie was being made, so their endings are different. So, the ending of the cartoon could be more like the ending of the book.

A lot of the stories, enemies, and fights from the books had to be shortened for the movie, so a longer series would let these parts of the plot be developed again.

In The New Video, We Can See New Places And Situations, Such As:

So far, so good. From what we can see here, the show takes place at the same time as the books and movie, not after Scott’s story ends.

But there are also hints of new places and events, which could be a surprise for those who have followed of the source material.

Honestly, it looks as lively, energetic, and, well, Scott Pilgrim-like as you’d hope from a cartoon series made by O’Malley, Wright, as well as the minds at anime company Science Sarai.