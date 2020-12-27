In the last Man Ki Baat of the year, PM Modi said a lot of things … He appreciated the ‘Can Do-Will Do’ of the youth,

Man Ki Baat PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of the nation on Sunday through the 72nd edition of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat (Mann ki Baat). This is the last Mann Ki Baat program of 2020, in which PM Modi said that due to Corona, there were many obstacles in the supply chain in the world, but we took new lessons from every crisis. A new capability was also born in the country. If we say in words, the name of this capability is ‘Self-reliance’. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: 2000 rupees of 7th installment in your account, no..so complain

Like the Gita, all the knowledge in our culture starts with curiosity. The first mantra of Vedanta is 'That is Brahma Jigyasa', that is, let us inquire of Brahm, that is why we are told to explore Brahm too. Such is the power of curiosity.

PM Modi praised 92-year-old T. Srinivasacharya Swamy

PM Narendra Modi praised 92-year-old T. Srinivasacharya Swami ji of Tamil Nadu and said that he is writing his book on computer, that too by himself. His curiosity, confidence is still like his younger days. He is a Sanskrit and Tamil scholar, he has written 16 spiritual books.

Realizing today that the process of writing and printing books has changed, he learned computers and necessary software at the age of 86. His life is a clear example of how life is full of energy as long as there is curiosity and passion for learning.

We have to get rid of plastic

We should take a pledge that we will not put garbage wherever, this is the first resolution of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and I want to remind you one more thing, which could not be discussed due to Corona. We definitely need to get rid of the single use plastic.

PM praised Hiraman’s work

PM Modi praised Hiraman of Korwa caste of Jharkhand and said that after 12 years of hard work, Hiraman ji of Korwa tribe of Jharkhand has prepared a dictionary of Korwa language, near extinction. He has included many words used in daily life. The work he has done for the Korwa tribe is an example for the country.

PM calls on industrialists – move startup

The PM said that I call upon the industrialists of the country that when people have stepped forward and when the mantra of ‘cheeky for the local people’ is echoing in every house, then the time has come to ensure that our products Be world class. Global Best should be made in India and for this our entrepreneurs have to come forward with more startups.

We will be self-sufficient with our products, reduce imports

I appeal to you to make a list of the items of daily use and analyze which goods are being mainly imported and have inadvertently become a part of our lives. We should explore their Indian options and pledge to use the products produced by the hard work of Indians.

It is heartening to see the spirit of the youth of the country

Today when I see the youth of India, I feel very good. I think this is because the youth of my country have a broad vision of ‘can do’ and a sense of ‘will do’. Today, no challenge is too big for them. Nothing is out of their reach today.

Got the chance to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

On this day, the sons of Guru Govind ji, Sahibzade Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were picked alive in the wall. The tyrants wanted Sahibzade to give up his faith, the great Guru should leave the tradition, but our Sahibzadas showed great courage even at such a young age.

Kashmiri saffron is globally famous as a spice that has a variety of medicinal properties. It is very fragrant, its color is thick and its threads are long and thick. Which increases its medicinal value.

Increasing population of leopards, tigers and lions in the country is auspicious sign

India has seen a 60% increase in the leopard population between 2014-2018. In 2014, the leopard population in India was around 7,900 and now it has increased to 12,852 in 2019. In most parts of the country, especially in Central India, their population has increased.

India has seen significant increase in forest cover along with population of lions, tigers. The main reason for this is that not only the government but many other people, civil society and other organizations are contributing to the forest and wildlife interaction.