In the Lok Sabha, the BSP raised the demand to divide UP into four parts, so that Dalits can become backward CM

new Delhi: Dalits and backward classes have also been Chief Ministers in UP, but the BSP says that if Uttar Pradesh is divided into four parts, it will not only bring prosperity but also give Dalits and backwardes the chance to become Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party raised the demand of dividing Uttar Pradesh into four parts in the Lok Sabha, saying that this will not only bring prosperity, but Dalits and backward people will also get an opportunity to become Chief Minister.

Raising the subject during Zero Hour, Maluk Nagar of the BSP said that before the 2012 assembly elections, the then Chief Minister Mayawati had passed a resolution to divide the Uttar Pradesh into four parts and sent it to the Central Government. He said that the central government should concentrate in this direction.

Nagar said that the bifurcation of the state would open many avenues for the Dalits and the Akalis. He said that this will bring prosperity in the people and other facilities like High Court will also be available.

Just before the 2012 assembly elections, BSP chief and then Chief Minister Mayawati had passed a proposal to divide Uttar Pradesh into four states Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, West Pradesh and Awadh Pradesh and sent it to the center. However, after the formation of the SP government in the state a few months later, the matter was put on hold.