In the meeting with Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Chirag Paswan spoke on complaints about Nitish

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In Delhi, the top BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President JP Nadda on Thursday met with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan among the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Tried to solve the issue of seat sharing.

According to LJP sources, Paswan informed the party's complaints about Nitish, the Chief Minister of Bihar and the president of the Janata Dal (United), the principal constituent of the NDA. During this, he also told BJP leaders about the pressure inside the party to contest elections on 143 seats.

A LJP leader said, "There has been no decision on the seat sharing in the meeting." This leader said that Shah made it clear in the meeting that BJP has no differences with LJP. Shah first arrived at Nadda's residence. Later Chirag Paswan also joined it.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leaders had a meeting regarding the seat-sharing. Shah also attended that meeting. Shah’s presence in today’s meeting also indicates that the BJP has finalized its strategy before the last round of talks with allies regarding seat sharing.

If official sources are to be believed, an announcement will be made soon on the seat sharing and candidates will be announced on the first phase of polling seats on October 4 or 5. Under the first phase, voting will be held in 71 out of 243 assembly seats in the state. The nomination process for this will start on Thursday, which will run till October 8.

The LJP has indicated that it may field candidates for 143 seats in the state if there is no “respectable” distribution of seats.

In the 2015 elections, LJP contested 42 seats and could win only two seats. JD (U) was a part of the grand alliance in that election. Together with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, it had defeated the NDA.