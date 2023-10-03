In The Middle Of A Custody Fight With Tyga, Blac Chyna Sold Her Personal Items To Make Ends Meet:

White, who is 35 years old, made a statement of income and expenses in Los Angeles on Monday as part of the ongoing custody case between the two over their 10-year-old son, King.

In the papers, which Page Six got a hold of, White told the court that she had to “resort” to selling things like her “clothing, purses, and shoes” through the company The RealReal or to friends in order to “make ends meet.”

Angela says she is trying to make ends meet by selling her clothes, bags, as well as shoes through a digital resale shop and to her friends and family.

She’s Made More Than $178k This Year By Selling Her Own Things:

Angela says that selling her personal things has brought her over $178k this year. She says that this has helped her make up for her falling business sales, yet there’s a catch. Angela says it’s just a fix because she’ll run lacking clothes, bags, as well as shoes to sell soon.

Angela is fighting Tyga in court over legal as well as physical custody of their son, King. She says that her legal bills are piling up, and she won’t be able to keep fighting for her son without a little assistance from her rapper ex.

Angela Stated That Tyga Was Making It Hard For Her To Spend Time With Her Son:

In the papers, Angela also says that Tyga has been getting in the way of the 24 hours a week she gets to spend with her son. Blac Chyna filed a claim earlier this year to find out who her 10-year-old son’s father is and get child support. Tyga laughed at her court case.

“10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon,” he said in a reply on Instagram. Blac Chyna said that Tyga didn’t talk to her well, which made it hard for her to spend moments with their son. She said he wouldn’t even tell her where their child was living.

Chyna wants her ex to pay her $125,000 to cover her legal as well as accounting costs. She also wants the court to make sure that their son has a normal and steady plan that Tyga can’t get in the way of.

In A Court Statement On July 24, She Asked For Legal And Physical Care Of Their Son To Be Shared:

In a court statement on July 24, she asked for both parents to share legal and physical care of their son. In the filing, Chyna said things about King’s present living situation that she didn’t know and said what she thought should be done for the “best interest of the child.”

After meeting upon the set of his music video for “Rack City” in 2011, Chyna dated Tyga for three years. In 2012, they had a son named King Cairo Stevenson. They were briefly engaged, but broke up in 2014.

In 2016, she started dating Rob Kardashian, the dad of her six-year-old daughter Dream, who was her ex-boyfriend. In 2017, Chyna got a protection order in opposition to her ex after he was said to have shared naked pictures of her online.