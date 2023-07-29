In The Middle Of Kevin Costner’s Divorce Drama, Moving Trucks Were Seen Outside Of His California Home:

Trucks were seen outside of Kevin Costner’s California home, which he shared with his now-ex-wife Christine Baumgartner before they broke up.

Baumgartner, who is 48 years old, asked for a divorce from the “Yellowstone” star, who is 68 years old, in May, claiming “irreconcilable differences” after 18 years of marriage.

This week, photos of the 68-year-old star from Yellowstone in Aspen show that he looks just like a cowboy. Rancher John Dutton was portrayed by a guy who wore double jeans, a white cowboy hat, and tan boots.

He was seen at the airport helping his youngest three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, as well as Grace, 13, with their bags. Cayden is 16 and Hayes is 14. Grace is 13 and Cayden is 14. The father and children then went to a grocery store to buy food.

Court Told To Kevin Costner’s Move Out From Family Home In Coastal Carpinteria:

The news comes just a few days prior to July 31, when the court, based on the couple’s prenup, told the former handbag designer to move out of the family home within coastal Carpinteria, close to Santa Barbara.

According to the pictures, there were a few big U-Hauls as well as a pickup truck stopped in front of Kevin’s $145 million home. Around the cars, there were also piles of empty boxes.

Kevin Costner IS Going Half Mile Away At Baumgartner To Stay Until Divorce Is Settled:

Even though Costner might be singing a better tune because the U-haul vans were going to Costner’s 10-acre beachfront house in Santa Barbara, California, about a half mile away, Baumgartner may temporarily live there until the divorce is settled.

The Post has asked both Costner as well as Baumgartner for their thoughts on the matter. There have been rumors that the couple has been fighting a lot about child support as well as their prenup. Costner has also said that Baumgartner has taken a lot of money along with other assets without his knowledge.

After 18 Years Of Marriage The Couple Taking Diveorce:

After 18 years of marriage, Christine applied for divorce from the Oscar winner upon May 1 after taking the kids to Hawaii. Josh Connor, a close companion of the former couple, went with the 49-year-old woman who used to make jewelry.

She is back at home with her family near Santa Barbara, California, where they live on a seaside property. Christine was caught on camera at CVS doing chores while wore a “sun-kissed” T-shirt.

Christine Have Only 2 Days Left To Move Out From The Farm:

A judge decided earlier this month that Christine has until July 31 to move out of the farm, which is thought to be value $100 million. Kevin is taking care of the kids.

She wanted to remain longer and had even suggested that they share the large property that the star had bought before they got married.

Kevin Had To Give Christine Across $1.2 Million Toward A New Home And Pay Her Relocation Expenses:

Kevin held the property before they got married. As part of his prenuptial agreement, he had to give Christine across $1.2 million toward a new home and pay for her relocation expenses in order to get her out. She is also getting $129,000 in child support every month.

It’s Kevin’s second trip with their kids this month. He went to British Columbia with them before. He has owned his Aspen home for a long time. In 2004, he married Christine on the property.

Christine said in court papers that the Colorado farm is worth $250 million because it has three homes, two lakes, as well as is surrounded by a national park that can’t be built on. This was part of her case for more child support. Kevin said that the houses actually serve as rented homes in his answer.

Kids Only Go To House In Aspen For Two Weeks:

Kevin said the kids only go to the house in Aspen for two weeks a year. He also said he would be happy to let Christine stay in his main house in Aspen rent-free for one week a year to make the deal more appealing.

Kevin was against the divorce, and he has said that Christine planned to leave long before she filed for divorce on May 1. Since enforcing their 2004 prenup, they’ve been in a big court fight.

In the prenup, he promised her $1 million toward the purchase of a new home and to pay her mortgage, property tax, as well as insurance for a year. In exchange, she had to leave his property within 30 days.

Christine Is Fighting The Prenup Because She Says He’s Worth $400 Million:

Christine is fighting the prenup because she says he’s worth $400 million having earned $19,517,064.32 just last year. For his part, Kevin stated he’s making less money this year following quitting the Yellowstone National Park and mortgaging another asset to make his film series Horizon.

The next step in their difficult divorce is a case management meeting on November 22. This will be followed by a hearing on November 24.

It Took 27 Meeting To Figure Out That Prenup Is Legal And Can Be Enforced:

27 meetings to figure out if their prenup is legal and can be enforced. But it looks like the judge already determined that the paper is binding, because Christine has to leave.