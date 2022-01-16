In the middle of the Manchester United crisis, the coach made an unusual mistake that made him the center of jokes

Ralf Rangnick was left in the center of the scene after forgetting that he gave his players the day off (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

Manchester United was one of the institutions that spent the most money in the last transfer market, achieving the signings of Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus). However, the results are far from being the expected ones. now it seeks to resurface at the hands of the German Ralf Rangnick, who took the reins of the team after the departure of the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

With the Teutonic strategist there was a slight improvement and in his last appearance he achieved an important 1-0 victory with a goal by Scott Mc Tominay against Aston Villa del Dibu Martínez to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup, a competition in which they will face Middlesbrough in the next instance.

Faced with such joy, the coach decided to make a good gesture towards his coaches and opted to give his players Tuesday off so they can rest with their families. However, according to Daily Mail, he forgot his decision and was the only one who came to Carrington , the training center of the Red Devils.

The newspaper maintains that Rangnick forgot about the decision he made and was surprised not to see any of his managers or the posts to carry out the controls against the coronavirus in operation. Disorientated, He called the club to find out about the situation, but the answer made him completely blush and made him the joke of the entire squad.

It is worth noting that the relationship between the DT and the athletes is not the best in recent days. The British press maintains that when he sent the schedules for the month of January, the footballers did not take well that the sessions begin at two in the afternoon. In addition, as a result of the epidemiological situation, Rangnick canceled a planned trip to the United Arab Emirates (Solskjaer had planned it). He also scolded Paul Pogba, one of the main figures of Manchester United. The French midfielder decided to travel to Dubai to face a good part of his recovery instead of doing it at the club’s facilities.

The Red Devils met again with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa this Saturday, although this time it was in Birmingham for Date 22 of the Premier League: they tied 2-2 with a show from Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Despite their irregular pace, United managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League, a competition in which they will face Cholo Simeone’s Atlético Madrid. The first leg will be on Wednesday, February 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano; while everything will be defined on Tuesday, March 15, at Old Trafford.

KEEP READING:

A figure from the Premier League suffered “heart injuries” as a result of COVID and his presence in the Africa Cup is in doubt

He had a heart attack in the middle of the match, James Rodríguez helped save his life and thanked him in a profound letter

Follow the “Messi effect” in PSG: the club’s astronomical profits after adding eight new sponsors