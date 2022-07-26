In the middle of the trial of basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia, a representative of the US embassy fainted

The basketball player was arrested last February at the Moscow airport after customs officials found cannabis oil among her belongings.

The court of the city of Khimki, on the outskirts of Moscow, resumed on Tuesday the hearing of the trial against the American basketball player Brittney Griner. for drug possession and smuggling.

At the beginning of the hearing, in which Griner was questioned, a representative of the US embassy felt ill and passed out when trying to leave the roomreported the official Russian agency RIA Novosti.

Elizabeth Rood, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow, speaks to members of the media after leaving the court hearing of US basketball player Brittney Griner, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The 31-year-old basketball player, double world and Olympic champion with her country, was detained last February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after customs officials found cannabis oil among her belongings, banned substance in Russia. The defense claims that Griner treated his injuries with medical cannabis.

A narcotics expert summoned by the defense argued that medical cannabis was widely used for treat athletes where legaland often had fewer side effects than other pain relievers.

“With the prescription in force, Brittney may have used it for medical but not recreational purposes”, said the lawyer Maria Blagovolinasocia del bufete Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners.

“The main uses of medical marijuana, where it is allowed, of course, are the pain relief, anti-inflammatory and relaxing effect. Athletes are among those who actively use it, as these three components are often present in sports-related injuries. Naturally, this does not legalize it in any way in the Russian Federation,” said narcotics expert Mikhail Tetyushkin.

Wearing round glasses and a black and gray sweatshirt with the slogan “Black Lives For Peace” on the back, Griner shook hands with his lawyers through the bars of the defendant’s cage.

Brittney Griner holds pictures standing in a cage in a court room before a hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Before taking a seat Griner held up a sheet of paper lined with personal photos, including that of his wife Cherelle. with his jersey number 42 of the Phoenix Mercury, his WNBA team.

Grin, that He pleaded guilty to the crimes charged against him.explained the presence of cannabis oil in his luggage with the haste with which he packed his bags to travel to Russia and assured that he never intended to commit a crime.

Drug smuggling into Russia is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to the Russian procedural code, acknowledgment of guilt does not mean the end of the trial.

Both US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have spoken by phone with Griner’s wife, Cherelle, to assure her that they are working to free her partner as soon as possible.as well as other Americans “unjustly” imprisoned in Russia.

Brittney Griner is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

Moscow has declared its readiness to work with Washington on a exchange of prisoners between the two countrieswhich could include Griner, but recommended that the US refrain from any attempt to exert pressure on this matter.

According to US media, former US representative to the UN Bill Richardson plans to visit Russia in the coming weeks to try to free Griner and Paul Whelanan ex-marine serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage.

According to some press versions, Russia and the United States negotiate the exchange of the player for the Russian arms dealer Víktor Butknown as the “merchant of death” and serving a sentence in an American prison.

Víktor But, known as the “merchant of death” (AP)

But is serving 25 years in prison for, among other crimes, conspiring to kill US citizens and sell weapons to the former Colombian FARC guerrilla organization.

One of But’s American lawyers, Steve Zissou, has stated that he is confident that during Richardson’s possible stay in Moscow “he will be clearly made to understand that any swap of citizens must include Viktor But.”

